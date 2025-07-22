VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Extramarks, one of India's leading education technology companies, is set to host a major AI Showcase on July 28, 2025, unveiling its vision for the next generation of teaching and learning -- a future where intelligence powers every classroom.

With the vision of integrating intelligence, inclusivity, and innovation into every learning environment, the event will mark the global unveiling of Extra Intelligence -- a comprehensive suite of AI-first features designed to make classrooms more responsive, teaching more creative, and learning more personalized.

With years of experience working closely with top schools across India and around the world, Extramarks has developed a deep understanding of what teachers, students, and institutions truly need.Extra Intelligence is a direct outcome of this expertise -- a robust suite of AI-powered tools designed to empower every stakeholder in the education ecosystem.

This launch represents a significant step toward blending cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human-centred education, redefining how learning is delivered in a rapidly evolving world. "This event marks a shift from what education has been, to what it truly can be," said Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO of Extramarks. "We're excited to share a vision that's not only ambitious, but deeply purposeful -- to make education more intelligent, more equitable, and more empowering for everyone."

The showcase is expected to draw school leaders, educators, EdTech stakeholders, technology enthusiasts, and policymakers from across the country. It will be streamed online, and registration is now open at: https://www.extramarks.com/event/ai-in-education-2025

About Extramarks

Extramarks is a leading education technology company committed to making learning easy, effective, and accessible for every learner. It is a global provider of 360-degree learning and teaching solutions with a strong presence in India, South Africa, and the Middle East. Since 2007, Extramarks has empowered over 21,000 schools and has built a learner base of 10 million students with its state-of-the-art digital learning infrastructure.

Extramarks offers a comprehensive suite of digital learning solutions designed for students, teachers, and schools. These include Smart Class Plus for interactive classroom teaching, a holistic Learning App for students (Classes 1 to 12), AI-powered assessments, in-school coaching for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, and classroom analytics & dashboards. All solutions are built on a 360-degree pedagogy of Diagnose, Learn, Practice, Test, and Evaluate, creating a seamless and effective learning ecosystem both inside and outside the classroom.

In India, Extramarks' solutions are utilized by renowned public institutions such as Army Public Schools, NDMC Schools, Air Force, Naval, and Sainik Schools, as well as prestigious private schools like Lucknow Public School, Mayo College Ajmer, DPS Group Schools, Raj Kumar College, Sherwood College and Sophia Schools.

