New Delhi, July 22: Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India (HMSI) will launch its new 100cc bike in India soon. It is said that the upcoming motorcycle would sit above the Honda Shine 100. The company will introduce this new motorcycle for the daily commuters, focusing on the mileage and performance. The new bike is expected to compete with Hero Splendor, which has dominated the market for decades.

HMSI will launch this entry-level motorcycle in the 100cc segment in the future. According to a report published by Autocar India, Honda aims to get closer to its rival Hero MotoCorp with its new 100cc model. Besides, the report mentioned that the company was working on expansion of its EV into more than 100 cities in India along with introduction of Flex-fuel tech and EV plants for a long-term strategy. Tesla Pan-India Delivery Now Open: Elon Musk’s EV Firm Allows Customers From 34 States To Order Car From Official Website, Offers Priority Delivery in 4 Key Cities.

Honda Motorcycle 100cc Expansion

HMSI has only one product in the 100cc segment - the Shine 100. However, it aims to add another model focusing on customers who prefer style and features. The entry-level bikes like Shine 100 and Hero Spelndor have a huge market potential as they accounted for 46% of the total market sales in FY25 and Honda has only 6% market share. Besides, the current leader, Splendor, has dominated the 100 to 100cc segment with 78% of the total market share. 2025 Renault Triber Teased With New Logo and Design, 7-Seater MPV Set To Launch in India on July 23, 2025; Check Details.

As per Autocar India, the upcoming Honda 100cc motorcycle will be priced higher than the Honda Shine 100. The Shine 100 has become a preferred bike in rural areas, encouraging customers to choose a model besides Splendor. The report mentioned that early in 2025, many rumours hinted that HMSI could be working on an MC100 Classic or the Shine 100 Classic bike. Despite having a good presence in the 125cc and scooter segments, the company now aims to focus on the 100cc segment to rival Hero MotoCorp.

