Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 24: Factacy, an Indian AI startup, recently launched an AI-generated Business News Summary platform called 'AiCite'. This innovative platform utilizes the latest advancements in Gen AI to deliver real-time news summaries from over 150,000 news sources worldwide.

News summary platforms provide huge value to users. Aicite represents a significant shift in reshaping how business news is consumed. Aicite users can enjoy in-depth insights on the latest in the business world, thanks to Aicite's innovative use of Gen AI and data algorithms.

Aicite stands out from other competing platforms as it avoids the filtration or pre-selection of news sources. This removes bias and allows users the flexibility to choose as they view what they want in their 'personalized' news feed. Under the hood is a powerful use of Gen AI with data algorithms which generate these news snippets in seconds. Users of Aicite can gain profound insights into the business world in real-time now.

Inderjit Makkar, founder of Factacy, known for his Shark Tank India appearance for IoT startup Proxgy on Shark Tank India Season 1, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "Gen AI enables Aicite to present a fresh approach to business news summaries. We aim to empower our users with the most relevant and insightful information, and Aicite is our first step in that direction. This intelligence platform will be a distinct advantage for users, keeping them informed and ahead in the ever-evolving business landscape."

Aicite revolutionizes business news consumption through personalized watchlists, allowing users to customize real-time access to comprehensive summaries on selected topics or keywords. Aicite remains free for users and is set to improve user experience with upcoming iOS and Android applications, solidifying its position as a potent player in AI-powered business news platforms.

"Aicite's impact extends beyond individual users, as it offers custom APIs, empowering enterprises to seamlessly integrate the platform into their systems. This flexibility positions Aicite as the preferred solution for businesses aiming to enhance their market intelligence capabilities," adds Inderjit Makkar.

Factacy is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI-powered intelligence platforms by integrating generative AI models with decades of market research expertise. Currently, the company is also working on their flagship intelligence platform, Factacy Insights, which is due for launch in the next few months. Factacy Insights integrates news, financials, market data, patents, ESG and other datasets to give a holistic view of fundraisers and investors.

The company invites users globally to explore the future of business news summaries by visiting www.aicite.ai and creating their watchlists.

Aicite, powered by Gen AI, is the first business news intelligence platform developed by Factacy. Aicite allows users to curate personalized watchlists and receive real-time news summaries from over 150,000 sources worldwide. Free to use and accessible to all, Aicite is set to redefine the way we stay informed about global business developments.

Factacy, an AI startup with 80+ years of combined expertise, is empowering Indian startups with tailored AI solutions, driving efficiency and growth. Fast emerging as a leading player in the development of AI-powered intelligence platforms, Factacy empowers organizations with valuable market intelligence derived from data, enabling data-driven decision-making and driving growth.

