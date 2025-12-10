Actor Ranveer Singh has surprised fans and critics alike with his stupendous performance in director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Add to that the remarkable supporting cast of Dhurandhar, be it Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik and others, who have lent their exceptional talent to the film. Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025, to rave reviews, with only a few critics panning it. The response to Dhurandhar at the box office has led its team to confirm the sequel, as of now being called Dhurandhar Part 2 or Dhurandhar 2. The second part was already in the planning, but the makers – Jio Studios and – were waiting to check the response of the first film at ticket windows. Since Dhurandhar crossed INR 100 crore in its opening weekend collections in India and has grossed INR 150 crore in its first five days, the public can’t wait for the sequel. But before Dhurandhar Part 2, people are waiting for the over-the-top (OTT) release of Dhurandhar to watch it again or urge first-time users to give it a dekko. Here’s what we know of the Dhurandhar OTT release date and streaming platform. ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Set To Release in Two Parts; Makers Consider Split After Lengthy Final Cut, First Installment Arriving on This Date – Reports.

‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

Dhurandhar is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, making people assume that it will release on the OTT app JioHotstar. However, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar is all set to release on Netflix. The report says that Netflix has paid a whopping INR 130 crore to buy Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 for its platform. So, expect Ranveer Singh’s mega comeback film and its sequel on Netflix. So, when can you catch it on streaming? As per reports, Dhurandhar may premiere on OTT at the end of January 2026. It could be available for streaming ahead of India's Republic Day (January 26). ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review.

It is not clear whether the film will be available on JioHotstar at a later date. There are some films, that are available on multiple streaming apps at the same time. The producers of Dhurandhar have not officially announced the streaming deal or the release date and time. ‘Damage Control?’: Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Calls Out Sanjiv Goenka’s Praise for Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Amid Backlash Over Anupama Chopra’s Review, As Film Critic Deletes Video (View Post).

'Dhurandhar 2' Release Date

The spy thriller is providing good competition to the YRF Spy Universe, which started well but recently delivered a humbling film in War 2 (2025). Meanwhile, theirs more good news for fans, as Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2026, as per the makers.

