Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): During a recent visit to India, representatives of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) connected with 32 companies to highlight business opportunities in Fairfax County, Virginia, located right outside of Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

"It was delightful to go back to India and re-engage with tech companies whose commitment to U.S. expansion remains undiminished," said Juhi Naithani, Assistant Director of International Business Investment. "We are ready to welcome and support Indian companies that want to establish a presence in Fairfax County."

Also Read | SL vs AUS 2022: Aaron Finch Assures Ashton Agar To Get Opportunities As Main Spinner in White-Ball Matches.

Since 2004, FCEDA has had a presence in India and has served as a go-to resource for companies interested in expanding into the U.S. market. After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, FCEDA returned to India for this trip, May 15-19, 2022, which included visits to New Delhi and Bangalore. Key highlights included:

* Meetings in New Delhi and an exclusive interview with leading Indian television journalist VickramBahl. This interview focused on global opportunities in Fairfax County, U.S.A - the tech hub of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area. Vickram Bahl is the Editor-in-Chief of the television production news agency ITMN.

Also Read | Rajkot Shocker: 3 Gangrape 15-Year-Old Girl After Holding Male Friend At Knifepoint; Accused Arrested.

* High-tea networking session with India Inc. in Bangalore on May 17: An esteemed panel of experts, leaders, practitioners and officials from industry and government shared their insights on the technology landscape of U.S.A; the power of place; and the importance of ecosystem, best practices, and opportunities for Indian companies, primarily from information technology, cyber security, healthcare, aerospace, and defense, fintech and other tech focused industries. The session included representatives from FCEDA, U.S. Commercial Service and Fairfax County-based global businesses CGI and D'Code.

* 1:1 business meetings on May 18-19: FCEDA authorities shared the opportunities and support offered to Indian businesses expanding to the United States, along with a detailed discussion about their investment goals, talent requirements and global growth efforts.

Nearly 30 Indian companies, including some of the largest names in tech, are already part of the dynamic and diverse business community of Fairfax County, Virginia. Along with its eastern time zone, in line with both

New York and Toronto, Fairfax County offers direct links to global markets through Washington Dulles International Airport, which serves hundreds of international destinations, including a direct flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Fairfax County's business community features 9 Fortune 500 headquarters, leading government contractors, a mix of more than 8,800 technology businesses such as Amazon and Google, and global headquarters for outstanding companies such as Hilton, Mars, Airbus and General Dynamics.

Along with its strength in government and defense technology, Fairfax County's diverse ecosystem is evident in the cluster of cybersecurity, communications, financial and healthcare companies based in the region. Indian companies that have already selected Fairfax County as their home of choice include Tata Communications, Hexaware, HCL and Granules Pharmaceuticals.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)