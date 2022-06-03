Rajkot, June 3: Three Men allegedly gangraped a 15-year-old girl after beating up and holding her male friend hostage at knifepoint as the duo were on an outing in Gondal taluka of Rajkot Wednesday. The girl is a school dropout. The three accused have been arrested after a case was registered against them late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm Wednesday when the 15-year-old girl was out with her 24-year-old male friend. Police said the girl is a student but had opted not to appear in the Class 10 board examination while her friend is a local factory worker.

"They were chatting at a deserted section of a village approach road when the three accused, who were passing by the area on a bike, attacked them. The trio overpowered the girl's male friend and threatened him with a knife. They dragged the girl to nearby bushes and then took turns to gangrape her," a police officer privy to the case told The Indian Express. The men fled the spot after brutalising the girl.

“The girl’s male friend, in the meantime, called the police for help. We picked up the three assailants from near the crime scene and booked them for gangraping the teenager after the victim’s mother filed a complaint,” the officer said.

The trio has been booked under IPC Sections 376-d (gangrape), 354-b (criminal force to a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 114 (abetter present when an offence is committed) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

