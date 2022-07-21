Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest youth and accessories brand Fastrack is all ready to launch its next range of smartwatch Reflex Play on Amazon this Prime Day, the biggest and the most awaited shopping event of the year for Prime members on Amazon.in.

Two days of great deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new launches, and much more kicks off July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and runs through July 24, 2022.

Fastrack Reflex Play is a fun fashionable and feature-rich smartwatch that comes with a 1.3" AMOLED Display and features such as Blood Pressure Monitoring, and SPO2 monitoring. The 1.3" AMOLED feature of the smart watch renders the best performance as compared to other display technologies. Available in four fun colours Fastrack Reflex Play has a variety of Animated Watch Faces and also supports Built-in Games.

Reflex Play will be launched exclusively for Prime members during the two-day mega event Amazon Prime Day.

Ajay Maurya, Marketing Head, Fastrack on the launch said, "Fastrack has always been the front-runner when it comes to introducing cutting edge watches and evolving with consumers' demands.

The Fastrack Reflex Play series is the newest range with enhanced features like 1.3" AMOLED Display which makes the entire experience of the smartwatch more incredible for users. We are excited to have partnered with the e-commerce giant for the Amazon Prime Day Launch of Fastrack Reflex Play. Smartwatches are now part of everyone's style and we are here with the next fashionable and feature-led watches."

Reflex Play will be up for grabs exclusively during the Amazon Prime Day at a price of INR 5995. Fastrack Play range would be featured under the 'Launches in Spotlight' category on Amazon and will cater to the millions of Amazon customers who would want to get their hands on fashion.

Saurabh Srivastava - Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of Fastrack's new smartwatch range 'Reflex Play' on Amazon.in and help customers discover joy this Prime Day. At Amazon Fashion, our vision has been to transform the way India shops fashion and expand our portfolio with a wide range of easily accessible trending styles. This Prime Day will be about bringing the latest launches to our customers at exciting deals and one such product is 'Reflex Play'. The new smartwatch is modern and offers the latest features at an affordable price range. Amazon.in remains committed to delivering a wide range of selections, convenience, and value to our customers."

Fastrack Reflex Play has an appeal of aesthetic along with a utility factor. The watches have options for Always on Display and Notifications, which helps one access important messages, emails, weather updates, and a calendar right on your wrist. Experience thinner display for your smart watch with wide viewing angles and contrast ratio with Fastrack Reflex Play's 1.3" AMOLED feature. With this smart watch, you can take entertainment wherever you go as it provides features like built-in games and options to control camera and music. The features like Sport Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring, an amazing 7-day battery life with IP68 water resistance, make Reflex Play suitable for rigorous outdoor activities as well.

Fastrack became an independent urban youth brand in 2005 and since then, has carved a niche for itself with refreshing and affordable watches and accessories. Fastrack extended its footprint into the smart category in 2017 with Fastrack Reflex. The brand launched Reflex Tunes in March 2021 and continues to strengthen the wearables and hearables category along with the fashion accessories segment targeted towards fuelling youth culture and identity.

