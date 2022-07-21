Karan Johar has been up with his recent talk show that came out with its new edition. Two episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 have been aired, and the line-up for Episode 3, which goes live on July 21, Thursday, has been announced. It’s Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu! The extraordinary duo will feature in the show after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan already made headlines for being the sassiest and cheery versions of themselves who brought liveliness to the show. Along with the buzz they create by making some gripping revelations, it’s their fashion sense and striking look that glam up the KWK show. As Akshay and Samantha have been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released, it’s apparent that the duo will rock the famous show in style. While the Bollywood actor has been a regular guest since KWK Season 4, the South Indian actress is making her debut on the platform, which revolves around the B-town industry. Below, take a look at Akshay Kumar’s outfits for Koffee With Karan over the years before he makes the boss entry at the show.

Akshay Kumar starred in Samrat Prithviraj, released on June 3, 2022. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in a Tamil romantic drama, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, released on April 28, 2022. With that, the iconic duo is ready to make a blast at the show, and there’s no second thought about it! In the trailer, they looked beautiful together, and one can wonder if it’s the magic of their charismatic personalities and classic looks! Akshay has always been the coolest over the years, so we must definitely look at his style statements in all the seasons he appeared at Koffee With Karan. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3: Karan Johar Drops a Fun Promo With Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar on ‘Koffee Couch’ (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar With Samantha Ruth Prabhu at KWK Season 7

Akshay is looking uber-cool in a blue suit that’s teamed with white. His shirt and the sneakers make him look stylish and dashing, just like his breezy personality. Samantha, on the other hand, donned a gorgeous halter-neck top that looked perfect with pink bootleg trousers.

Akshay Kumar With Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Disney+Hotstar)

Akshay Kumar With Ranveer Singh at Koffee With Karan 6

The Sooryanvanshi star turned heads with his vintage-style cotton jacket and tie-dye trousers. His bubbly nature and suave style were perfectly radiated through his sporty outfit. He brought his liveliness to the fore with his carefree fashion.

Akshay Kumar With Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar With Twinkle Khanna at KWK Season 5

He gave the absolute husband vibes alongside wife Twinkle by bringing his dapper fashion to the show! His Dolce and Gabbana suit was paired with a delectable pink tie that added a tint of colour to his soigne look.

Akshay Kumar With Twinkle Khanna (Photo Credits: Disney+Hotstar)

Akshay Kumar at Koffee With Karan Season 4

The 54-year-old actor (now) stuck to his urbane yet jaunty vibe by wearing the dark grey suit. The not-so-formal outfit would’ve befitted the show by highlighting his radiant persona that’s exceptionally candid and unfiltered! Does KJo need someone else on the couch when he has Akshay in the house?

Akshay Kumar for KWK Season 4 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As you await the next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, go over in the memory and glance at Akshay’s attire since he first arrived at the talk show. Undoubtedly, the Bollywood king is setting some serious fashion goals for all the enthusiasts who fall over his high-class dress sense and outlook!

