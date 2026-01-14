New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): India has received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth USD 51 billion in the last six months, reflecting sustained global confidence in the country's growth story, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said on Wednesday.

While speaking with media persons, he said, "As part of its startup push, DPIIT will organise National Startup Day on January 16, during which 75 Grand Challenges will be launched to foster innovation and problem-solving across sectors."

The DPIIT Secretary said the response to the event has been overwhelming, with more than 3,000 requests already received to participate in National Startup Day.

To recognise excellence in entrepreneurship, 20 National Startup Awards will also be presented on the occasion, celebrating outstanding contributions to India's startup ecosystem, he said.

On startups and FDI, Bhatia said the government is strongly focused on boosting manufacturing in the country, with innovation-driven production gaining momentum. "New products are being manufactured, and significant investments are flowing into the manufacturing sector," he noted.

He highlighted the government's efforts to encourage deeper engagement between corporates and startups, noting that large companies are increasingly interested in collaborating with startups to drive innovation and scale.

On Tuesday, while speaking at the final session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the combination of Digital India, startup growth, and youth participation is reshaping the country's future.

The Prime Minister said the country is witnessing rapid growth across creative and technology-driven sectors, powered largely by young innovators and entrepreneurs. He said, Digital India has created a whole new community of creators and is driving the unprecedented rise of the 'Orange Economy', covering culture, content and creativity. (ANI)

