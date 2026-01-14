Prayagraj, January 14: A spiritual leader has found himself at the centre of public debate during the ongoing Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj. Satua Baba, the head of Varanasi’s Satua Baba Peeth, was recently seen arriving at the religious gathering in a luxury Porsche, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Photos and videos of Satua Baba driving high end vehicles at the holy event went viral. Earlier, he had also been spotted using a Land Rover Defender worth several crores, drawing criticism from some quarters who questioned the presence of luxury at a spiritual congregation.

Satua Baba’s Car Sparks Magh Mela Buzz

Santosh Das (Satua Baba) Meet Santosh Das aka Satua Baba 🚗✈️ Owns a ₹3+ crore Porsche, luxury SUVs, travels by private plane, reaches Magh Mela in style. pic.twitter.com/gvossH0Hf4 — Karan Yadav (@rightmindset100) January 14, 2026

Who Is Satua Baba?

Satua Baba’s real name is Jagadguru Mahamandaleswar Santosh Das. According to reports, he left his family at the age of 11 to pursue a spiritual path. He currently heads the Satua Baba Peeth in Varanasi and was entrusted with this responsibility in 2012 after the death of the sixth Peethadheeshwar, Brahmaleen Yamunacharya Ji Maharaj Satua Baba. Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj: Key Dates, Shahi Snan Timings and Spiritual Significance.

At the Mahakumbh 2025, he was conferred with the title of Jagadguru. During Magh Mela 2026, Satua Baba has reportedly been allotted the largest land area among spiritual leaders, highlighting his influence within religious circles. Magh Mela 2026: Italian Woman Visits Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Calls India ‘Magical’ (Watch Video).

Satua Baba has also made political remarks at the event. He praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said the current era reflects respect for Sanatan Dharma along with the Constitution. Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, he remarked that earlier regimes misused power, while today Sanatan traditions are being celebrated under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satua Baba’s Car Collection

Satua Baba has strongly defended his luxury car collection. He stated that these resources are meant for yogis and not bhogis. Among the vehicles linked to him are a Land Rover Defender worth around INR 3 crore and a Porsche 911 Turbo priced at approximately INR 4.4 crore. In videos shared on his official Facebook page, the spiritual leader has also been seen riding a camel and even a tractor, adding to the public curiosity around his lifestyle.

Magh Mela 2026 Update

The Magh Mela has seen massive participation this year. Thousands of devotees took a holy dip on Ekadashi, while the next major bathing ritual will take place on January 15 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This follows the Paush Purnima snan, during which over 31 lakh devotees bathed at the Sangam Ghat.

To manage the crowds, authorities have put strict security arrangements in place. Around 10,000 police personnel, along with UP ATS mobile patrol squads, have been deployed to ensure safety during the mega religious gathering.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).