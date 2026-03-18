BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 18: The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) international pavilion at AAHAR 2026 was inaugurated recently, highlighting global food and beverage innovations amid strong international participation at India's premier agri food trade show.

Also Read | Hindu Nav Varsh 2026: When Is Vikram Samvat 2083 Starting? Here Is the Calendar for Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa or Ugadi.

The ceremony commenced with a meet-and-greet alongside Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. Followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and ribbon-cutting. Attendees included H.E. Mr. Christopher Cooter (High Commissioner of Canada), H.E. Mr. Philip Green OAM (High Commissioner of Australia), Mr. Uma Shankar Dhyani (Executive Director, FSSAI), Mark Birrell (Trade Counsellor for South Asia, British High Commission), and Mr. Manvesh Kumar (Director Imports, FSSAI).

Furthermore, specific country pavilions were inaugurated by their country leadership like H.E. Mr. Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India, H.E. Ms. Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of Thailand to India, Minister Marcos Sperandio, DCM of the Embassy of Brazil, Mr. Jason Meeks, Deputy Chief of Mission, USA, Mr. Pawel Stachowiak, Counsellor, Trade & Economic Affairs, European Union, Mr Juan Manuel, Counsellor Agriculture, Spain to India, and many others.

Also Read | 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' Review: Producer Naveen Yerneni Calls Pawan Kalyan's Film 'Huge Blockbuster' Ahead of Ugadi 2026 Release.

FIFI exhibitors received top awards for the best international pavilion at AAHAR 2026 finale: Brazil bagged gold, Australia silver, and Ashapura bronze, proving the unmatched strength of the FIFI international pavilion.

Upon being asked, Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director of FIFI was quoted as saying, "One of the largest gatherings of industry leaders, luminaries, and key trade influencers brought together the entire fraternity of chefs, procurement managers, retailers, e-commerce players, GOI officials, importers, and more. The FIFI international pavilion's grand success stemmed from the fact that every major industry leader stopped by our FIFI showcase, spread across Halls 1 and 2, to draw inspiration from this collaborative effort where East meets West and North meets South--both domestically and internationally."

He was further noted commenting, "Participants hailed from as far as Chile on one end of the globe and Australia on the other. Brands from Europe, Canada, the USA, Southeast Asia, and Brazil, alongside several FIFI members, were the true jewels in FIFI's crown, demonstrating much deeper penetration of world foods into Indian audiences."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)