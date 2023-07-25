NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 25: FIITJEE, celebrates the remarkable performance of its students nationwide in JEE Advanced 2023. The results not only highlight their exceptional academic achievements but also underscore the effectiveness of FIITJEE's stress-free and holistic approach powered by their value system, ethics, and hard work producing winning results consistently for the 27th year in IIT-JEE/JEE Advanced. FIITJEE’s holistic approach ensures the transformative success of all the students despite not having Long Gruelling classes and without sacrificing the well-rounded development of students, unlike many other places in the country.

FIITJEE Classroom Program students excel in JEE Advanced 2023, securing 3 positions in the Top 10 and 32 positions in the Top 100. Across all programs, FIITJEE students dominate in every range of All India Ranks, with 3 students in the Top 10 and 37 students in the Top 100.

FIITJEE's stress-free and transformative education approach and the provision of a healthy learning environment have been instrumental in empowering students to achieve extraordinary success again in such a highly competitive like JEE Advanced 2023. Unlike some of the unfortunate circumstances experienced by students in other areas, FIITJEE students have thrived in an atmosphere that promotes their well-being and encourages academic growth.

Notable achievements include Rishi Kalra from the Four Year Classroom Program securing an astounding All India Rank 3 with a score of 336/360, highlighting his unwavering dedication. Prabhav Khandelwal, a student of One Year Live Online Classroom Program, achieves an impressive All India Rank 6 with a score of 325/360. Malay Kedia, initially enrolled in the Four Year Classroom Program and later upgraded to Pinnacle - Two Year Integrated School Program, secures an outstanding All India Rank 8 with a remarkable score of 324/360, showcasing his determination and perseverance.

In addition to these extraordinary individual achievements, FIITJEE also celebrates the success of 3 IITJEE Zone Toppers & 1 IIT Delhi Zone Topper amongst girls, 5 State Toppers, and 19 City Toppers. These accolades reflect the efficacy of FIITJEE's stress-free approach toward education, designed to enhance students' analytical, creative, and high-order thinking skills (HOTS). By fostering a comprehensive approach to logical thinking and scientific aptitude at an early age, FIITJEE transforms students' academic journeys and raises their mental abilities & IQ.

R. L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group, extends his heartfelt congratulations & appreciation to the triumphant students and dedicated teachers who played a pivotal role in this outstanding achievement. He stated, "The success of our students in JEE is a testament to the effectiveness of FIITJEE's stress-free approach in bringing out the best in students. We take pride in providing an environment that prioritizes the well-being of our students while nurturing their academic growth. Our thoughts & prayers go out to students in other areas with the most renowned coaching hubs for JEE & NEET, who face immense pressure & challenges during their preparations."

FIITJEE continues to lead the way in providing stress-free education and comprehensive preparation for competitive exams. The institute's commitment to excellence, personalized guidance, and the creation of a healthy learning environment has consistently produced exceptional results, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in shaping bright futures for aspiring students.

