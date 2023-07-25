Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth got the better of Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen to enter the Round of 16 at the ongoing Japan Open 2023 badminton tournament, here on Tuesday. Former world no. 1 Srikanth beat Chou Tien Chen 21-13, 21-13 in a round of 32 encounter, which lasted for 43 minutes. Japan Open 2023: All Eyes on Struggling PV Sindhu, In-Form Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

The world championship silver medallist will face the winner between compatriot Prannoy HS and All England 2023 champion China’s Li Shi Feng in round of 16 on Thursday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Win Korea Open 2023 Title, Beat Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in Men's Doubles Final

However, Aakarshi Kashyap lost 17-21, 17-21 to top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles opening round. In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy lost 21-18, 9-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's Ye Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin. Later, HS Prannoy will be in action against All England Open champion Li Shi Feng of China.

