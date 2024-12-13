SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad, (A Constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University, Pune) is set to close registrations for admissions to its B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes on December 20, 2024. Aspiring law students are urged to seize this last chance to get enrolled in one of the most recognised legal education institutions in India. SLS Hyderabad, which is well-known for emphasising both academic achievement and personal growth, gives students a solid foundation that supports success in the field of law. Prospective students can apply for these programmes before the given deadline.

Commenting on the closing admissions window, Dr. Sunil George, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, said, "As a renowned law school, our mission is to cultivate not just legal professionals but future leaders who can navigate the complexities of the modern legal world with confidence and integrity. Our programmes are thoughtfully designed to blend rigorous academic learning with practical exposure, equipping students to address real-world challenges with competence and ethical conviction. Joining SLS Hyderabad is more than an educational pursuit--it is a transformative journey that prepares students to thrive and make meaningful contributions across diverse legal and professional landscapes."

What Makes SLS Hyderabad Stand Out?

Integrated Programmes with a Purpose

SLS Hyderabad's B.A. LL.B. programme combines a comprehensive legal education with insights into the historical, political, and social contexts of law. The B.B.A. LL.B. programme, in turn, blends business administration with law, responding to the industry demand for legal experts who are well-versed in both business and legal principles. Each five-year programme is crafted to equip students with skills that employers highly value across legal, corporate, and public sectors

Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply?

Admissions are open to candidates who can meet the following:

* For the B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes, applicants must have completed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent with at least 45% marks (or 40% for SC/ST candidates).

Students awaiting their final results may also apply provisionally. It is mandatory for all applicants to appear for the SLAT 2025 exam to be eligible for admission to the institute.

Where Learning Meets Leadership

From student-run cells such as the Cultural Troupe and Legal Aid Cell to the high-profile Moot Court Association and the Literary & Debate Society, the institute offers an ecosystem where students grow both personally and professionally. The lively campus culture enables students to build strong networks, engage in leadership activities, and immerse themselves in hands-on learning beyond the classroom.

Expert Faculty and a Culture of Research Innovation

At the institute, a team of accomplished faculty members brings not just academic rigour but a genuine passion for shaping future legal professionals. Their guidance encourages students to think critically and delve into high-impact fields like human rights, technology law, and corporate governance. Through dedicated research centres and hands-on projects, students are invited to challenge norms and explore new ideas, building the analytical depth and practical insight needed to make a lasting impact in their careers. SLS, Hyderabad fosters a culture of curiosity and exploration, positioning them to lead with knowledge and integrity in today's complex legal landscape.

Comprehensive Placement Support

The institute serves as a launchpad for successful legal careers through its dynamic Training and Placement Cell, which prioritises preparing students to be career-ready. The cell ensures students are well-equipped to meet the demands of the job market by offering regular career advising, skill-building workshops, and strategic internship opportunities. These initiatives, combined with targeted recruitment drives, provide graduates with a strong professional foundation.

Over the years, students have secured placements in prestigious organisations such as Deloitte, GKM Associates, Tatva Legal, Disha Law Firm, Federal & Co., Mumbai, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., among others. SLS Hyderabad's robust partnerships with top-tier legal firms and leading corporate legal departments create diverse career pathways, allowing students to excel in fields like litigation, corporate law, and legal consultancy. The consistent success of its alumni stands as a testament to the institute's unwavering commitment to professional excellence.

With its focus on academic innovation and professional growth, the institution offers a dynamic environment for students to thrive. As the December 20th deadline approaches, interested candidates are advised to apply soon to be part of this enriching journey.

For more details and to apply, visit www.slsh.edu.in.

