West Indies' Amir Jangoo entered the record booking during his stellar 104* knock in the WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024, where on debut, the batter scripted history, becoming the fastest player to register a century in his maiden one-day inning. Jangoo slammed his maiden ODI ton in merely 80 balls, which helped the batter eclipse South Africa's Reeza Hendricks record of 88-ball ton in 2018 against Sri Lanka on debut.

Fastest ODI Century On Debut

Player Balls Taken Opponent Amir Jangoo 80 Bangladesh Reeza Hendricks 88 Sri Lanka Mark Chapman 98 UAE Michael Lumb 109 West Indies Colin Ingram 110 Zimbabwe Temba Bavuma 110 Ireland

Others on the elite list include New Zealand's Mark Chapman, who achieved this feat while playing for his adopted country, Hong Kong. England's Michael Lumb, South Africa's Colin Ingram, and Temba Bavuma round off an impressive top-five table. The only Indian on the list is KL Rahul, who recorded his maiden ODI hundred on debut in 115 balls.

Jangoo also achieved several other records during his maiden ODI hundred, becoming the second West Indies batter to achieve such a feat after the legendary Desmond Haynes, hitting a century on debut for the country in 50-overs cricket.

Interestingly, Jangoo's unbeaten 104 is the only ton on ODI debut, which has come batting at six or below. With his century, Jangoo became the 18th ODI player to hit a hundred on debut, while also becoming the only West Indies player to score 50+ plus runs at number six or below in the format.

