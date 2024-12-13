Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed ruling the box office, both in the South and Hindi markets, firmly establishing Pushparaj's reign. The Telugu action drama, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, was released pan-India on December 5. The Sukumar-directed movie has been breaking and setting records right from the start. Just eight days in, this film is soaring high and proving it’s here to stay and dominate. Not only has it achieved impressive collections in the South, but its Hindi version has also surpassed Yash's KGF 2 and soon to overtake Prabhas' Baahubali 2's Hindi collection record. Yes, you heard that right—the second part of Pushpa has truly outperformed expectations. ‘Pushpa 2 -The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil’s Action Film Mints INR 645.95 Crore - Reports.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Set to Break Records: Inches Closer to ‘Baahubali 2’ Hindi Box Office Milestone

According to the Sacnilk report, this action film has surpassed the earnings of two South Indin mega releases at the Hindi box office. The early trends show that within eight days, Pushpa 2 made a business of approx INR 435.5 crore in Hindi. Now, the film is just INR 75.5 crore away from being Baahubali 2 Hindi's collection of INR 511 core. As soon as the gap is filled, Pushpa 2 will become the highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South Indian film ever.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Takes the Lead

Pushpa 2 has started strong, with early trends indicating a collection of approximately INR 29 crore, outshining Baahubali 2's INR 19.75 crore and KGF: Chapter 2's INR 13.58 crore. Interestingly, the sequel has already outperformed its first sequel, Pushpa: The Rise, which earned INR 106 crore in Hindi.

