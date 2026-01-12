(From L-R) Suchit Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of MAADFAM Entertainment with HH Al Sayyid Firas Bin Fatik Al Said, Chairman of Firas Bin Fatik SPC

PRNewswire

Muscat [Oman], January 12: FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC, in partnership with MAADFAM Entertainment Private Limited (MEPL), has announced plans for two large-scale development initiatives aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The initiatives aim to strengthen education infrastructure, expand tourism, and support economic diversification in the Sultanate.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Completes 30 Years in Cinema, Says 'Didn't Come Into Films With Master Plan' (See Post).

The first initiative proposes the development of an integrated student accommodation and campus living district spanning approximately 400 acres to support the academic ecosystem. Designed in accordance with international standards, the development will include student residences, faculty and staff housing, clubhouses, commercial areas, and food and beverage facilities. The project is intended to enhance the quality of student life, strengthen institutional infrastructure, and contribute to a knowledge-based economy in line with Oman Vision 2040's human capital and education priorities.

The second initiative envisages a large-scale integrated interactive zone spread across approximately 300 acres, with MAADFAM Entertainment Private Limited acting as the construction and execution partner. The proposed destination will feature flying and motion theatres, e-sports arenas, creative spaces for students, and family-oriented leisure facilities. It is also envisaged as a multi-use venue capable of supporting film, television, and digital content production, positioning it as a potential location for domestic and international shoots. The project is designed to support tourism growth, promote youth engagement, stimulate the creative economy, and attract foreign investment, aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and CEPA objectives.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: 35% Candidates Are Crorepatis, BJP Fields Maximum Millionaire Nominees as Mumbai Civic Polls Near, Check Names.

Commenting on the announcement, Suchit Mukherjee, Founder, MAADFAM Entertainment, said, "MAADFAM has built expertise in designing and delivering immersive entertainment experiences, including theme parks and large-scale, technology-led attractions. This partnership enables us to create destinations that are globally competitive while remaining locally relevant, supported by Oman Vision 2040 and the momentum created through CEPA."

Karem Shaik, Co-founder and Director, FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC, added, "This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to support Oman's national priorities by developing integrated assets that strengthen education, tourism and community living. These initiatives are designed to contribute meaningfully to economic diversification, job creation and the broader development agenda of the Sultanate."

Collectively, the initiatives reflect a shared commitment to delivering future-ready infrastructure that integrates education, entertainment, and community living, while supporting Oman's long-term development ambitions and bilateral economic cooperation.

About FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC

About MAADFAM

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859050/Suchit_Mukherjee_with_HH_Al_Sayyid.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859052/MAADFAM_Entertainment_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859051/FBF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)