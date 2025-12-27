VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: The India AI Manufacturing Congress, held on December 12 in Pune, brought together over 100 of the region's most influential technology and business leaders from the automotive, engineering, and textile sectors. More than a conference, the gathering emerged as a decisive call to action: for Indian manufacturing to thrive globally, Artificial Intelligence is no longer optional--it is mission-critical.

AI and the Global Manufacturing Reset

Manufacturing worldwide is undergoing a profound transformation powered by Artificial Intelligence. The global AI software market is projected to reach USD 126 billion by 2025, while enterprise AI adoption has surged by over 270% in the last four years. This shift goes far beyond automation. AI is enabling intelligent enterprises, ones that predict failures before they occur, optimise designs through generative intelligence, and make real-time decisions across complex production networks.

Manufacturers leading this transition are already reporting tangible outcomes: efficiency gains of up to 40%, product quality improvements exceeding 50%, and operational cost reductions of nearly 25%. AI has become a foundational capability, strengthening resilience, boosting competitiveness, and advancing sustainability. According to the World Economic Forum, AI-enabled production systems are not only reducing costs but also lowering emissions, signalling a new era of responsible industrial growth.

India at the Crossroads of Opportunity

For India, the stakes could not be higher. With manufacturing as a cornerstone of its GDP and employment base, the country is uniquely positioned to leapfrog traditional industrial models through AI-driven innovation. The consensus at the congress was clear: accelerate AI adoption now or risk losing ground in the global manufacturing race.

Industry leaders emphasised that while challenges remain, such as fragmented data ecosystems, talent shortages, and investment requirements, the upside is transformational. AI offers Indian manufacturers the ability to enhance productivity, tighten quality control, and build agile, demand-responsive supply chains. National frameworks such as AI for India 2030 reinforce this direction, advocating for context-specific solutions aligned with India's industrial realities and long-term growth ambitions.

Insights from the Frontlines of Innovation

The Pune chapter of the India AI Manufacturing Congress became a vibrant exchange of ideas, strategies, and real-world applications.

Ganesh Sahai of Nagarro set the tone by underscoring the shift from labour-intensive operations to intelligent, high-efficiency manufacturing. He noted that the evolution of AI-enabled machines and robotics is redefining conventional manufacturing usage, giving rise to an entirely new generation of industrial systems.

Offering a strategic global lens, Bitan Datta from Oliver Wyman highlighted how AI has moved beyond experimentation to become deeply embedded in decision-support systems across shopfloors and supply chain control rooms. According to him, AI is already shaping the technologies, behaviours, and business models that will define manufacturing by 2030.

Gagan Sharma highlighted the evolution of AI systems, explaining how smaller, specialised language models combined with multi-agent architectures deliver faster insights at lower costs. He emphasised that transforming data into intelligence enables organisations to build stronger supply chains, achieve more predictable financial outcomes, and scale with greater agility.

Demonstrating AI's impact at the factory level, Avinash Shinde of Century Enka Ltd. presented an AI-based fabric defect monitoring and inspection system. The solution illustrated how AI can significantly improve quality control while reducing waste--particularly critical in textile manufacturing. He aptly captured the spirit of the congress, stating that the future belongs to "intelligent machines guided by visionary minds."

Sathya Natarajan from Bajaj Auto Ltd. aligned AI adoption with India's broader national development goals. He highlighted how AI is no longer limited to post-production monitoring or predictive maintenance, but now drives the entire product lifecycle--from concept and design to manufacturing and deployment.

Meghraj Tambaku of HCL Tech emphasised the urgency of change, outlining how AI is reshaping the economics of knowledge and real-time decision-making. He stressed that adaptation and adoption are no longer strategic choices, but necessities for survival and sustained competitiveness.

Looking further ahead, AI and Digital Transformation Advisor Sudin Barokar painted a vision of autonomous, agent-driven manufacturing ecosystems. He spoke about building next-generation AI platforms capable of self-learning, self-optimizing, and orchestrating complex industrial operations with minimal human intervention.

Turning Strategy into Action

A key highlight of the congress was a hands-on workshop led by Professor Sanjeev Pathak of IIM Jammu. Titled "Building a Roadmap and Execution Plan for AI Adoption," the session bridged the gap between theory and execution.

Participants were guided through a structured approach to AI implementation--identifying high-impact use cases, assessing organizational readiness, building strong business cases, and securing leadership buy-in. Emphasizing a phased and pragmatic adoption model, Professor Pathak encouraged organizations to start small, demonstrate measurable value, and scale responsibly. For many attendees, the workshop provided a concrete blueprint to translate AI ambition into operational reality.

A Collective Call to Shape the Future

The India AI Manufacturing Congress - Pune Chapter marked a defining moment for India's industrial ecosystem. The discussions reinforced that technology alone will not drive transformation; success will depend on leadership vision, workforce readiness, and collaborative innovation across industries, academia, and technology partners.

As demonstrated by Pune's manufacturing leaders, the intent to lead is strong. While the road ahead is complex, the direction is unmistakable. With purposeful action and shared commitment, India is well positioned not just to participate in the global AI revolution--but to help define it.

