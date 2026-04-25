NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Strengthening its commitment to advancing cancer care and innovation, Fortis Cancer Institute at Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, today featured in Season 2 of the acclaimed docuseries 'Molecules of Hope', on JioHotstar. The feature reflects the strong internal traction of its clinical practices - driven by consistent outcomes, multidisciplinary collaboration, and protocol-led care, while highlighting how the OncoSciences team's patient-first approach and integrated efforts are now set to take its achievements onto a global platform through this episode.

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The docuseries brings together compelling narratives at the intersection of science, innovation, and patient care, spotlighting medical institutions and caregivers driving meaningful transformation in healthcare. As part of a four-episode Season 2 lineup, Fortis Cancer Institute's feature highlights its integrated OncoSciences ecosystem, clinical excellence, and patient-centric pathways that are redefining cancer care delivery in India, poising for greater global visibility through this recognition.

The feature captures the journeys of two cancer warriors; one treated for Breast Cancer (stage 4) and the other for Blood Cancer (Leukemia). It highlights how the patients, together with the dedicated team at the Fortis Cancer Institute, Fortis Hospital Mulund, navigated their treatment journeys with resilience and emerged cancer-free, returning to their families with renewed health & hope. The episode also features their clinical team, including Dr Avanish Saklani, Director - Surgical Oncology; Dr Boman Dhabar, Director - Medical Oncology; Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal, Director - Haemato-Oncology & BMT; Dr Arun Behl, Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncology; Dr Rupal Chheda, Consultant - Radiation Oncology; and Dr. Amol Akhade, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology.

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Dr. Pankaj Maheshwari, Senior Consultant - Urology, Dr Saurabh Patil, Senior Consultant - Urology, Dr Raj Kapadia, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Dr Vivekanand Sharma, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Dr Rathan Shetty, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Dr. Deepanjali Adulkar, Consultant - Radiation Oncology, Dr. Pushkar Ingle, Consultant - Radiation Oncology have also made significant contributions towards the treatment of patients with cancer, and play a crucial role at the Fortis Cancer Institute.

Speaking about the feature, Dr. Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai said, "Being featured on Molecules of Hope is a significant milestone for us. It showcases how innovation, clinical expertise, and compassionate care come together to transform cancer outcomes. At Fortis Mulund, we are committed to not just treating cancer but changing the way it is perceived by encouraging early detection, reducing stigma, and making advanced care more accessible - because today, hope really has a new story to tell."

With cancer awareness days such as head & neck cancer, esophageal cancer, testicular cancer, observed in April, this feature comes at a critical time to drive conversations around early detection and timely intervention. Fortis Hospital Mulund's Fortis Cancer Institute aims to leverage this platform to further engage the community, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in building a more informed and proactive approach to cancer care.

Dr. S Narayani, Business Head - Fortis Hospitals, Maharashtra, said "The future of cancer care in India will be defined by how effectively we integrate innovation with accessibility. Platforms like 'Molecules of Hope' help bring this narrative to the forefront. At Fortis, we see ourselves contributing to this next phase by building comprehensive oncology models that prioritise early detection, precision-led treatment, and continuity of care. Our endeavour is to not only deliver clinical outcomes, but to help shape a more progressive and patient-centric cancer care ecosystem in the country. From Mumbai, we are proud to contribute to a larger narrative on how cancer care in India is evolving and how institutions like ours can help shape wider conversations around the future of OncoSciences."

As part of this initiative, Fortis will roll out a series of engagement-led activities including community awareness programs, community screening initiatives (which have already reached 1lac households), collaborations with general practitioners, and knowledge-sharing platforms to extend the impact of this feature beyond the screen.

About IHH Healthcare ("IHH")

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Turkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care. In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network. www.ihhhealthcare.com

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