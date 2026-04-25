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News INDIA Heatwave Alert: Delhi Sizzles at 43 Degrees Celsius As IMD Warns of No Relief, Severe Heatwave Sweeps North India, 32 UP Districts on Alert A severe heatwave continues to grip Delhi and large parts of North India, with residents struggling under intense temperatures and dry, scorching winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there is little respite in sight, with Saturday expected to bring another day of oppressive heat and discomfort. Read in

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New Delhi, April 25: A severe heatwave continues to grip Delhi and large parts of North India, with residents struggling under intense temperatures and dry, scorching winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there is little respite in sight, with Saturday expected to bring another day of oppressive heat and discomfort. Meanwhile, a severe heat alert has been issued in Uttar Pradesh's 32 districts.

Over the past 24 hours, the city has witnessed minimal fluctuation in temperatures. Minimum temperatures ranged between 23 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures climbed to 42–43 degrees Celsius. In several parts of Delhi, the mercury remained 1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, intensifying the impact of the ongoing heatwave. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Heatwave Preparedness Measures; to Launch Awareness Campaigns.

Some parts of the national Capital recorded the season’s first heatwave on Friday, even as the IMD issued a yellow alert. While the Safdarjung weather station did not officially record a heatwave, at least two other stations did. Safdarjung logged a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius, which is 4.2 degrees above normal and just 0.2 degrees higher than the previous day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal and 0.9 degrees lower than Thursday’s minimum.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. The Lodhi Road and Ridge stations met this criterion, recording maximum temperatures of 41.8 degrees Celsius and 43.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. These readings were significantly above the seasonal averages, with Lodhi Road at 4.8 degrees above normal and Ridge at 4.7 degrees higher.

Meanwhile, a severe heat alert has been issued in Uttar Pradesh, where a prolonged spell of extreme heat is underway. According to the Meteorological Department, these conditions are expected to persist through April 25, affecting both daytime and nighttime temperatures. Heatwave Across Northwest, Central, Eastern India from Today; Western Disturbance on April 23 May Bring Relief.

A heatwave warning has been issued for 32 districts, including Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pilibhit, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Shahjahanpur. Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).