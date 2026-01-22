NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai has successfully treated a middle-aged couple who sustained serious injuries after a nine-seater aircraft crash-landed near Rourkela in Odisha's Sundargarh district on January 10, 2026. After ten days of comprehensive trauma care, the couple, Mr. Sunil Agarwal and Mrs. Sabita Agarwal were discharged yesterday and returned to Bhubaneswar to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary with family; a milestone made possible through timely, coordinated medical intervention.

The aircraft had six people on board, including four passengers and two crew members; of these, two passengers, husband and wife, both 49-yrs-old, suffered multiple, complex and were initially rushed to a local trauma centre for emergency management following the crash in Rourkela. The injuries in aircraft-related trauma may be complex, multi-layered, and often not immediately apparent; hence, the condition of the couple was closely monitored.

The medical team in Rourkela consulted with Dr Sachin Bhonsle, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgery at Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai. After careful analysis of their scans and clinical status, decision to stabilize the patients locally before transferring them to Mumbai was made. Once their vitals stabilized, the couple was airlifted to Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, in an air ambulance on January 11, 2026. The family chose Fortis Hospital Mulund for its expertise in comprehensive trauma care and for the credibility it holds in managing complex cases through a multidisciplinary approach.

Upon arrival at Fortis Hospital Mulund on January 11, 2026, the couple was assessed by the trauma team led by Dr Sachin Bhonsle. While Sabita was in immediate need of surgical intervention for her right femur fracture, along with her associated pelvic and spine injuries, her husband, Sunil, needed urgent reconstruction of the right knee. This coordinated management strategy also involved Spine Care, where Dr Vikas Gupte, Senior Consultant - Spine Surgery, addressed the spine-related trauma; proving critical to the patient's recovery.

Sharing their experience, Mr. Sunil Agarwal and Mrs. Sabita Agarwal said, "When the crash happened we were unsure if we would survive. When we reached Fortis Mulund, the medical team immediately took control; within 30 minutes the pain was managed and we felt reassured. What we experienced was not just advanced and well-equipped medical care, but compassion from the entire team of doctors, nurses, administrative staff and support staff that helped us overcome the immense physical and mental trauma."

In the days that followed surgery, both patients showed slow but consistent improvement. Their recovery was supported by structured pain management, intensive physiotherapy, specialised nursing care, nutritional support, and trauma counselling. Care teams monitored their progress closely, ensuring rehabilitation to moved forward safely and without complications.

While speaking on the outcome, Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, said, "The couple was under our care for 10 days, in which they received comprehensive trauma care, rehabilitation and supportive care. Today they are stable and ready to go back home to Bhubaneswar. What is most significant is that the couple gets a chance to celebrate their 28th anniversary today, at home, with their family and friends."

Both patients are now stable and recovering well, although they are not entirely mobile at this point. They have been given clearance for transfer and shall receive further follow-up treatment near their hometown of Bhubaneswar.

About Fortis Healthcare Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 33 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 11 states. The Company's network comprises over 5,700 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.

