Kolkata, January 22: A tragic accident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Central Kolkata’s Entally area after he fell into an open lift shaft at an under-construction building on Wednesday evening, January 21. The victim, identified as Pritam Rajbanshi, had reportedly gone missing while accompanying his mother to the roof of a nearby building. Following an intensive search by family and local police, his body was discovered at the bottom of the unprotected elevator duct.

Timeline of the Incident

The incident unfolded around 4:30 PM on January 21 at a building located on Convent Lane. Pritam had gone to the fourth-floor terrace with his mother, Kajal Kumari, to help her collect laundry. Kolkata Shocker: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Vomiting in School at Moulali.

According to preliminary police reports, Kumari asked the toddler to begin walking downstairs ahead of her. However, by the time she reached the lower floors, Pritam was nowhere to be found. After a frantic search by the family proved unsuccessful, the child's father, Rajkumar Rajbanshi, lodged a missing persons complaint at the Entally police station later that night.

Discovery and Investigation

Acting on the complaint, officers searched the premises and the adjacent under-construction structure. They found the boy unconscious at the bottom of the ground-floor lift shaft. He was immediately rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him "brought dead."

Initial medical examinations suggest the child sustained severe head injuries consistent with a fall from a significant height. While police have ruled out foul play at this stage, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death. Kolkata Shocker: Minor Girl ‘Raped’ at Premises of State-Run SSKM Medical College, Accused Arrested.

Concerns Over Construction Safety

The tragedy has sparked significant anger among local residents, who have pointed to the lack of safety measures at the construction site. The lift shaft was reportedly left completely unguarded, with no barricades or warning signs to prevent such an accident. While the family has not yet filed a formal criminal complaint against the developers, the Entally police are currently reviewing whether there was actionable negligence on the part of the building’s contractors.

