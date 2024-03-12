VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: The entrepreneurial scene in Delhi is experiencing a significant transformation, pulsating with a dynamic energy that captures a broad range of tech innovation, creative projects, and forward-thinking businesses. In the face of a constantly evolving volatile and uncertain world, the ability for entrepreneurs to remain agile, learn, and adapt is more crucial than ever. It is here that the concept of peer-learning for entrepreneurs becomes invaluable.

Also Read | WFI Informs UWW About Vinesh Phogat's Twin Participation, Says 'Committee Allowed Her, We Didn't': Sources.

Visionary business leader Harsh Mariwala shares, "India is poised to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030, with entrepreneurs playing a pivotal role in this monumental growth. ASCENT was started with a belief that entrepreneurs can add a lot of value to the economic growth of the country."

ASCENT, a dynamic platform dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs is set to launch its new chapter in Delhi on March 16, 2024 at Roseate House in Aerocity, New Delhi, providing entrepreneurs throughout the NCR, a platform for elevating their leadership prowess.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Sets Live-in Partner on Fire After Argument Over Allegedly Sexually Abusing Her Daughter in Chengalpattu, Held.

Priyanjali Mariwala, Lead Director of ASCENT adds, "ASCENT recognizes that true leadership is cultivated through mutual support and collaboration. Within our community, every member has the opportunity to grow and thrive both as a leader and as a learner. With over 1000 members, we are now excited to expand our footprint in Delhi."

The Delhi Chapter launch event will have Harsh Mariwala (Marico Ltd.) sharing insights on Right to Win as an entrepreneur and the evolutional role of an entrepreneur in their dynamic journey. Ankur Jain (Bira91) will share about his journey of building a Challenger Brand in an already thriving industry. The event will also see a fireside chat between Supriya Paul (Josh Talks) and Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) titled Build Value in Valuation and will also have session with Varun Gupta (Boult) on navigating the waves of Innovation in the world of hearables.

To register for the ASCENT Delhi chapter - here.

About ASCENT

ASCENT started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) is a community where high-potential entrepreneurs converge to enhance their leadership skills and propel their businesses forward. ASCENT forges curated clusters of highly compatible and non-competing entrepreneurs called Trust Groups. These Trust Groups serve as a sounding board, meeting monthly for structured knowledge sessions and events where members benefit from a safe space to express themselves without fear of judgment. Each Trust Group is composed of 8-10 individuals on similar growth journeys, fostering camaraderie and trust as they collectively strive for personal and professional development.

Our decade-long quest is evident as we celebrate almost 1,000 ASCENT members achieving a collective annual turnover of more than Rs. 85,000 crores this year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)