Chennai, March 12: After his live-in girlfriend chastised him for forcing her 13-year-old daughter to wear a mangalsutra around her neck, the 32-year-old man was taken into custody close to Chengalpattu on suspicion of setting her on fire. He allegedly attempted to sexually assault the minor girl as well. The individual is being interrogated by police on charges of attempted murder and under certain provisions of the Pocso Act.

Suryaprakash, the suspect, was employed in a local private company, according to the police. He made friends with and started a relationship with his coworker. Following her divorce from her spouse, the victim has been living alone with her daughter for some time. Hyderabad Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Burns Former Live-In Partner Alive, Sets Himself on Fire.

Suryaprakash allegedly sexually abused his girlfriend’s minor daughter and forcibly wrapped a mangalsutra around her neck a few months after they moved in together. After taking off the mangalsutra, the minor girl threw it aside. Then she thrashed Suryaprakash along with her mother. They quarrelled over this matter once more on Sunday, March 10. The woman threatened to self-immolate if he didn't stop bothering her daughter. She doused herself with fuel as well. Suryaprakash abruptly lit her on fire out of wrath and fled the spot immediately, a police official told New Indian Express. Gujarat Shocker: Man Set on Fire by Former Live-In Partner in Morbi Suffers 70% Burns, Critical; Accused at Large.

Neighbours hurried to the victim’s house upon hearing her screams, and they rushed her to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The woman has burn damage of sixty percent. The police filed a complaint and started their investigation after receiving a complaint from her 13-year-old daughter. Police apprehended Suryaprakash on Monday in the vicinity of Singaperumal Kovil. After that, he was placed into judicial detention on remand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).