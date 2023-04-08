Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) organized an Investment Conclave in Maharashtra announcing investments into the State by signing 5 MOUs and 3 LOIs in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, & Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet - Consul General of France in Mumbai. The event was organised in association with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The announced investments will add to the economy of the Sate and create 5000+ job opportunities in the coming years.

Addressing the gathering Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, "A very special day for Maharashtra & France relationship! As Indian and French companies sign various MoUs, LOIs for expanding businesses in Maharashtra, I am confident that this friendship goes to next level. I am thankful to all the eminent entrepreneurs and dignitaries for making this happen. These investments commitments of Rs. 5700 cr in Maharashtra will create 5300 direct jobs!"

The Conclave named Invest in Maharashtra organised by IFCCI, witnessed signing of 5 MOUs and 3 LOIs in the presence of

- Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra- Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet - Consul General of France in Mumbai- Dr Vipin Sharma(IAS), CEO, MIDC

At the Invest in Maharashtra event, Dr Vipin Sharma (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, MIDC, gave a presentation to the French companies and discussed the advantages that make Maharashtra the top investment destination in the country. He said, "MIDC has been developing and providing world-class infrastructure for industrial development in Maharashtra. We are constantly upgrading our services to keep pace with our global counterparts and have established initiatives such as country desks and investor-first program to handhold investors and enhance FDI in the state."

The conclave embarked the day with B2G meetings with 14 French companies with higher authorities of the Govt. of Maharashtra to discuss investment opportunities in details. IFCCI was delighted to welcome over 250 CXOs consisting of authorities, Senior Diplomats, Industrialists, and leadership of French and Indian companies, Business France, along with a delegation of French foreign trade advisors heading French companies & subsidiaries in India. The participating companies were existing and potential French investors into Maharashtra with an aim to understand and strengthen investment opportunities in the State.

Maharashtra is one of the largest contributors to the Indian economy and a favourite destination for the biggest French companies operating in India for investments and operations, a larger number of French companies are already present in the State since many decades and have investment plans in the future.

The event also witnessed two-panel discussions on the topics of

- Sustainable Manufacturing and Supply Chain in Maharashtra &- Channelling investments to fuel and green and smart Maharashtra.

Addressing the gathering at the Conclave, Sumeet Anand, President, IFCCI & Founder and CEO, IndSight Growth Partners said, "French companies are key to supporting India's and Maharashtra's growth with both technology and capital for more employment. These companies are global leaders in many industries and many of those are now investing in India. Today we have 14 French companies who are signing MOUs/LOIs to commit their interest to invest in the state of Maharashtra specifically."

List of companies who signed the MOUs & LOIs

MOUs

- Araymond (2 MoU's)- Plastic Omnimum- Royal Canin India Pvt. Ltd.- Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd

LOIs

- Havaas- Technique Solaire- Ermo Molds India Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry belongs to a worldwide network of 124 French Chambers (CCIFI) in 95 countries with over 37,000 companies. One of the most active bilateral chambers in India, the Indo-French Chamber is a private association that promotes mutually beneficial trade relations between India & France. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 650 company members and a total network of more than 6,500 individual members. Headquartered in Mumbai, IFCCI has four offices in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

