HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 18: Success stories are celebrated when they are built on passion and perseverance. Tattva Wellness Spa's journey is one such. Tattva Wellness Spa started 13 years back as Tattva Mobile Spa from a nondescript basement office in the backlanes of Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.

Also Read | Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Shares FIRST Statement From Hospital After Suicide Attempt, Says 'Ek Naya Janam Mila Hai' (View Post).

With very little capital but a very strong sense of purpose, Shipra, Aditya & Karan set out to build a professional Spa brand for India.

"We started off with a home spa concept in Delhi NCR from a 300 sq. ft basement office with a team of 3 and a second hand Maruit Omni van. We built a loyal customer base; with limited internet, app & e-commerce penetration, the business model was limited in scale. One of our mobile spa customers invited us to manage their hotel spa near Gurgaon, and we said yes to the opportunity," says Shipra, founder of Tattva.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 44 Lottery Result of 18.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

While this Gurgaon hotel spa took some time to build up, the founders decided to pivot to the hotel spa model with the launch of their first hotel spa in the quaint hills of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. 13 years later, they have over 300,000 sq. ft of Spa spaces across 100+ spas under the Tattva banner.

In 2013, the words "spa day" conjured a very specific image: priced beyond the reach of most people and associated almost exclusively with foreign business travellers and the country's highest-earning class. Booking a massage was not something the average Indian professional did. It was aspirational, almost exotic.

Over the past decade, India's wellness industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with the Global Wellness Institute estimating the Indian wellness economy to be valued at over $98 billion and steadily expanding each year. Amid this growing focus on wellbeing, Tattva Wellness is celebrating its 13th anniversary.

As part of their 13th Anniversary celebration, Tattva Wellness Spa has curated amazing deals on their membership packages and anniversary specials that are exclusively available on their website www.tattvaspa.com.

Exceptional Wellness Spa Spaces - Asset light model

From the very early on, the Tattva team was focused on building exceptional guest experiences at the Spa. As they expanded on the hotel spa format, they concentrated on building strong SOPs and crafted guest experience elements that they could replicate swiftly through a robust training program. "We are only as good or bad as the last spa therapy delivered by our associates. Hence, their well-being, skilling and re-training are a primary focus. It was always clear that we were not in the business of building spas but building people who delivered exceptional experiences from the very beginning," shared Shipra.

Today, Tattva spas are present across hotels, high street retail and airport retail. Tattva works with hospitality brands, including Accor Hotels, Marriott International Hotels, Hilton Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group and Hyatt Hotels, among others. Tattva has successfully integrated spa and wellness experiences into hotel stays, allowing guests to access rejuvenation as a natural extension of travel and hospitality. Moreover, Tattva has unlocked the business opportunity by building strong loyalty with the customers in the local catchment of the hotel location. For their city hotel spas, over 75% of the business is generated from the non-hotel guests. "Post-COVID, there has been an upsurge in consumer awareness about wellness therapies and the intent for self-care, along with spending on self-care, which has gone significantly up ".

Wellness Demand Is Rising Across India

Tattva's growth mirrors a broader shift in how Indians view wellness today.

Recent industry reports indicate that wellness tourism in India is projected to grow at over 7-8% annually, as travellers increasingly seek experiences that support physical recovery, stress relief, and holistic wellbeing.

At the same time, urban professionals are incorporating spa therapies into their regular self-care routines, reflecting a growing awareness of the need to balance demanding lifestyles with restorative practices. New formats of wellness therapies like medically supervised cryotherapy, red light therapy, bariatric oxygen therapy and more similar ones are now in the experimental phase in India. Longevity-oriented holistic wellness is nudging the fast-growing wellness service market to grow even faster. Holistic wellness zones are a key growth area for modern retail formats, and Tattva is at the forefront of building these models with key retail players in India.

With a strong foundation built over more than a decade, Tattva Wellness now looks ahead to the future, continuing its mission to build self-care & wellness as a priority & not an occasional treat.

About Tattva Wellness Spa

With more than 100+ locations across India and over 13 years of experience, Tattva Wellness Spa delivers consistent and professional experiences grounded in holistic wellness principles. Inspired by the balance of 5 elements, Tattva encourages mindfully crafted wellness therapies through its guiding philosophy: "Live More, Do More."

For appointments, memberships, and launch offers, visit tattvaspa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)