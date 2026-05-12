Business News | From Early Years to Top Universities: Manthan School's Class of 2026 Secures 210+ University Offers Across 9 Countries

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12: Manthan School continues its strong university placement track record, with the Class of 2026 securing over 210 university offers from more than 90 institutions across nine countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland, India, UAE, Australia, Canada, and Hong Kong.

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Students from the cohort have received offers from leading global universities such as Carnegie Mellon University, Emory University, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Imperial College London, and the University of Texas at Austin, among others.

Collectively, the batch has been awarded scholarships exceeding ₹7 crore, reflecting both academic strength and the depth of student profiles.

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Part of a Larger Pattern

These results are a continuation of Manthan's established approach to university readiness, one that focuses on long-term development rather than last-minute preparation.

Students have pursued diverse academic pathways across Computer Science, Business and Finance, Economics, Psychology, Engineering, Life Sciences, and Creative Arts, supported by programmes that encourage exploration, depth, and clarity over time.

"We don't approach university placements as a short-term goal. Our focus is on helping students build direction over several years, because when clarity comes early, it changes both the quality of their choices and the opportunities they attract," said Surjeet Singh, Principal, Manthan School.

Driven by Structured Future Pathways Support

At the core of this consistency is Manthan's Future Pathways programme, led by Sowmya Katanguri and the Future Pathways team, which supports students through every stage of their journey, from early exploration to university applications.

Career awareness begins in the middle years, while senior school students engage in one-on-one counselling, weekly planning sessions, and structured application guidance. Students are also supported in building strong profiles through academics, co-curricular engagement, and leadership opportunities.

"Students who develop clarity about their interests early are able to approach applications with far greater confidence and direction," said Sowmya, Future Pathways Lead at Manthan School.

Manthan's Future Pathways Festival brings universities directly to students and families, enabling early and meaningful engagement. In the 2025-26 edition, the school hosted 35+ Indian universities and 80+ international institutions, allowing students to explore courses, admission processes, scholarships, and campus life through direct interaction. These experiences help students make informed, confident decisions--often well before the application cycle begins.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

As part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) group, a global community of 110+ schools across 26 countries, Manthan students gain access to a wide range of opportunities--from global competitions and social impact projects to learning collaborations with peers around the world.

These experiences help students build a strong, well-rounded portfolio, positioning them competitively for admission to leading universities globally.

Student Voice

Aanya, who will be heading to UCLA, received multiple offers across leading universities including the University of Minnesota, Indiana University (Kelley School of Business), University of Washington (Purple & Gold Scholarship), UC Davis (Regents Scholarship), UC Santa Barbara, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and UC San Diego.

"Spending 14 years of my education at Manthan has been incredibly rewarding. With the support of my teachers and fellow students, I have learnt countless lessons academically, socially, and personally. The school's guidance and resources during the application process encouraged me to be focused and prepared during an important transition phase of my life while remaining confident in my capabilities. Moving forward, I am grateful to be entering university with a strong educational foundation and values shaped by school faculty and the peers who have grown up with me at Manthan."

From Early Years to University

Manthan School continues to expand its Future Pathways framework across grades, introducing structured guidance from the early years through to senior school. Students are supported through career exploration, subject selection, and university planning with personalised counselling and active parent engagement.

This year, the programme extends further with the introduction of the framework at the primary level, focusing on Self-Leadership, Cognitive Thinking, and Global Awareness.

The school will host its next Future Pathways Festivals on 8 August 2026 (International Edition) and 24 October 2026 (India Edition).

For more information about Manthan School, please contact 8455297919 / 7032817080 or visit www.manthanschool.org

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