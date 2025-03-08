PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: Women's Day is all about celebrating confidence, elegance, and self-care. To make the occasion even more special, YesMadam, India's leading tech-enabled salon, is introducing an exclusive experience for women at its physical salons. On this day, every woman booking an appointment at YesMadam's Tech Salon will enjoy a complimentary pick-and-drop service in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes. Yes, you read that right! A one-of-a-kind experience, this initiative is designed to elevate the salon visit, allowing women to indulge in luxury from the very moment they step out of their homes.

YesMadam has always been dedicated to redefining beauty and wellness. With this initiative, the brand goes beyond just salon services, crafting an unforgettable journey where customers feel valued, pampered, and truly celebrated in the elegance of a premium experience.

Curious about how to avail this one-of-a-kind offer? Women can simply book their appointments, provide their address details, and enjoy a luxurious ride to the YesMadam salon--setting the perfect stage for a day of relaxation and indulgence.

At YesMadam, creating memorable experiences is at the core of customer care. With this move, the brand has turned self-care into a celebration, from a luxurious ride to expert pampering, they've designed every detail to make women feel valued, indulged, and truly special.

For appointments and further details, customers can reach out to customer support at +918929373770 or connect via WhatsApp.

About YesMadam

YesMadam is India's leading tech-enabled salon-at-home service provider. Founded by brothers Mayank Arya and Aditya Arya, along with co-founder Akanksha Vishnoi, this bootstrapped startup expanded into the salon business last year and has received an enthusiastic response from its customers ever since. The brand has been such a favorite of the masses that when it was featured on Shark Tank Season 3, it bagged a terrific deal from 4 sharks, Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Vineeta Singh, and Piyush Bansal that made their presence prominent across locations. Operating across more than 50 cities in India, with the power of 4500+ service professionals, YesMadam is driven by a vision to provide the best possible salon and spa experience at home, with a keen focus on safety, trust, and customer satisfaction.

