With key roles in Geneva, Dubai, and now Bangkok, Chef Nazrul Molla is contributing to the global evolution of Indian cuisine

VMPL

Bangkok [Thailand], June 28: Chef Nazrul Molla, a culinary professional hailing from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has emerged as a notable figure in the international fine dining space. From his early beginnings in local kitchens to holding key positions at globally recognised restaurants, Molla's professional journey reflects the expanding footprint of Indian chefs on the global gastronomic stage.

Also Read | Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation, Alleges Accused Have TMC Links.

Molla's career trajectory saw a significant turn when he joined Rasoi by Vineet, a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Geneva. Under the mentorship of acclaimed chef Vineet Bhatia, he gained experience in modern Indian gastronomy, focusing on innovation while maintaining traditional flavour profiles.

Following his tenure in Geneva, Molla was part of the culinary team at Masti in Dubai, an Indian fusion restaurant led by chefs Vineet Bhatia and Hari Nayak. The restaurant received mention in the Michelin Guide and earned recognition from platforms such as Time Out Dubai, GaultMillau UAE, and BBC Good Food.

Also Read | Death of 5 Tigers in Mysuru: 3 Arrested for Poisoning Big Cats in Revenge for Cow's Killing, 3 Others Being Quizzed.

Currently, Chef Molla is based in Thailand, where he serves as the Executive Chef at Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology in Bangkok. His work involves blending classical Indian grilling techniques with contemporary culinary methods, contributing to the restaurant's reputation as a destination for modern Indian cuisine.

Speaking on his journey, Chef Molla said, "Every professional experience has shaped the way I approach food. My aim is to bring Indian culinary heritage into global conversations through technique, presentation, and flavour."

With nearly two decades of experience, Chef Nazrul Molla's career stands as an example of how regional talent from India is playing a growing role in shaping the global perception of Indian cuisines.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)