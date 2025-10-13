NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 13: Leading global travel app Skyscanner today released its 'Travel Trends 2026 Report' at a specially curated event at Latango, Nehru Place, New Delhi. Graced by Suryakumar Yadav, Skyscanner's first-ever brand ambassador in India and captain of the Indian Men's T20I cricket team, the launch unveiled seven key travel trends alongside the top trending and best-value destinations for the year. From literary escapes to grocery aisle discovery and skincare-inspired itineraries, Skyscanner's report reveals that 2026 is going to be the year of personal travel, with Indian travellers increasingly choosing to design trips that align more closely with their passions and identities.

Also Read | Israeli Lawmakers Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh Expelled After Disrupting Donald Trump Speech at Israeli Parliament (See Pics and Videos).

This commitment to travel is reflected in their plans: 3 in 5 Indians are aiming to travel more in 2026, with many willing to spend the same or more on flights (58%), accommodation (49%), and car hire (35%) compared to 2025. At the same time, Indian travellers remain cost-conscious, with the top factors shaping their itineraries being food (63%), flight costs (60%), accommodation (56%), and visa requirements (48%). This combination of prioritising travel while making informed choices shows that Indian travellers are dedicated to enriching experiences without compromising on smart spending.

Speaking on the report, Neel Ghose, Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destinations Expert, shared, "Marked by a shift towards deeper meaning and hyper-personalised choices, we're witnessing a change in how Indians are approaching travel. One in three travellers are steering clear of touristy spots in favour of quieter, authentic alternatives. In planning their journeys, travellers are increasingly turning to digital tools, while social media motivates them to seek experiences that genuinely reflect their individual tastes.

Also Read | 'Kya Dhudiya Badan Hai': Annu Kapoor Gushes About Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Milky Body' While Reacting to 'Aaj Ki Raat' Song; Netizens Slam His Lewd Comments, Call Him 'Ashleel' (Watch Video).

As travel in India continues to grow rapidly, technology remains at the heart of this evolution. With 86% expressing confidence in using AI to plan and book their trips in 2026, our report shows that Indians lead the world in embracing AI for travel. At Skyscanner, tools like the app-exclusive Savvy Search, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, help bring this to life by offering curated destination ideas complete with flight options. This rise in personalisation underpins our 2026 theme: travel is no longer just about escaping life - it's about discovering deeper ways to connect with it."

Celebrated on the cricket field as 'Mr. 360' for his all-round play, Suryakumar 'SKY' Yadav shared his take on the importance of smart travel planning, establishing himself as the Mr. 360 of travel as well. "Travel has always been close to my heart -- it's my way of switching off, exploring new cultures, and finding hidden gems along the way. Just like cricket, it keeps me curious and excited. With Skyscanner, I hope more people see how easy it can be to plan trips that are fun, affordable, and full of memories waiting to be made."

Using a comprehensive analysis of Skyscanner's proprietary global search data, partner contributions, and a consumer survey of 2,000 Indian travellers, Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2026 Report reveals an evolution in travel, one where travellers are elevating the best of the here and now.

Seven Travel Trends for 2026

Destination Check-In

With a growing appetite for cultural immersion and design-led escapes, travellers are curating journeys where the hotel isn't just a stopover, but the star. In fact, 82% of Indians admit to choosing a destination not for its landmarks, but for the promise of a stay so compelling, it becomes the very reason to travel.

For those planning their own Destination Check-In, Skyscanner's hotel result filters help find the ideal stay - from boutique hotels to penthouses or beachfront villas. By quickly sorting via star ratings, accommodation type, or neighbourhood vibe, they can make their search part of the adventure.

Shelf Discovery

Grocery aisles are no longer just about grabbing essentials, they've become portals to culture, a way to experience the most authentic flavours of a country. Nearly 8 in 10 Indian travellers say they most often visit local supermarkets when travelling abroad, while 73% make a stop at convenience stores to discover quick bites and local staples. And for the aficionados (60%), it's more than just shopping, it's the ultimate cultural deep dive, a sensory adventure where every shelf tells a story and every flavour becomes a memory.

Glowmads

Travel is becoming the new beauty ritual, with 57% of Indian travellers stocking up on skincare and beauty products abroad, and nearly half choosing destinations for their wellness appeal. Trips are now a chance to turn virtual routines into real-world experiences, indulging both wanderlust and wellness. From hunting duty-free luxury fragrances (53%) and exploring cult beauty stores (48%) to enjoying local treatments (45%), wellness is increasingly shaping the way Indians travel.

Expanding upon this growing trend, Mini Sood Banerjee, Marketing Director, Laneige India, adds, "Skincare has seeped so deeply into our routines that it's become more of a daily ritual rather than a one-off for a big moment. In this evolution, Korean beauty has emerged as a global wave, setting new standards for innovation, minimalism, and that luminous, healthy glow. At Laneige, our beauty philosophy is grounded in care and consistency, and that doesn't stop when you leave home. With travel becoming a way of life and a form of self-expression, skincare is no longer an afterthought; it's a ritual that moves with you."

Altitude Shift

Indians are swapping beaches for mountains and choosing off-peak seasons to answer the call of the wild. A striking 92% now dream of year-round alpine escapes, with skiing and winter adventures just one chapter in the story. For Gen Z (51%) and millennials (47%) especially, the thrill lies in achievement, and with trek collectives like The Land of Wanderlust gaining momentum, highlands are fast becoming the ultimate badge of travel honour.

And in this season of ticking off personal quests, other trends that are inspiring journeys in 2026 include:

- Family Miles: The spirit of Indian culture via intergenerational travel continues to grow stronger: nearly half of Indian travellers (47%) have journeyed with their parents as adults, 44% have travelled with children under 18, and 38% have experienced three-generation trips with both parents and children

- Catching Flights & Feelings: Travel isn't just about broadening horizons but opening them to new people and connections along the way. From chance encounters that blossom into friendships, to whirlwind romances abroad face-to-face, 87% of Indians are saying that travel has sparked new connections

- Book-bound: From tracing the footsteps of beloved characters to seeking out dreamy libraries and hidden bookshops, nearly 8 in 10 Indians have either booked or are considering a book-inspired getaway. Today, embracing literature is not just a pastime but an experience, and this growing fascination with titles is translating into travel

India's Top Trending* and Best Value** Destinations

In 2026, Indian travellers will be broadening their travel map with destinations that combine authenticity and discovery. Making it to the list of top trending destinations are unique getaways, spanning cultural hubs, scenic retreats, and rising global spots. As for the best value destinations, the list shows Indian travellers are willing to splurge where it matters, while saving smartly elsewhere, offering the finest experiences without the premium price tag. These include:

Neel Ghose adds, "What we're seeing is that Indian travellers are gravitating towards deeper cultural connections and experiences. Social media, particularly authentic video guides, are inspiring this wanderlust and shaping how people choose their next destination. The surge in searches for places like Jorhat and Jaffna reflect a desire to explore relatively lesser-known gems, rich in heritage and local flavour. On the other hand, the best value destinations have benefited from improved connectivity, new routes, and expanded flight options, making traditionally premium locations like Berlin more accessible to a larger number of Indians. Together, this shows how travellers are becoming more intentional and strategic in their choices for 2026."

View the full 'Travel Trends 2026' report here.

*Destinations seeing increase in flight searches between 1st January 2025 and 30th June 2025 for travel throughout 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, then selected for travel suitability.

**Based on % price drop for economy class return flight booked between 1st January 2025 and 30th June 2025 for travel throughout 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, then selected for travel suitability.

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 180 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find flight, hotel or car hire options.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed and powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching around 100 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)