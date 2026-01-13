Gitil Asnani- A woman who chose to Rise: Again and Again

PNN

Sydney [Australia], January 13: In an era where women are often pressured to fit into pre-defined boxes, Gitil is rewriting the narrative. A Sydney-based corporate technology leader, investor, and now a finalist for the prestigious Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide pageant, Gitil is proving that ambition does not have a shelf life, and grace is a byproduct of resilience.

Also Read | US Imposes 25% Tariffs Over Trading With Iran: What It Means for India As New Delhi Among Tehran's Top 5 Trade Partners.

From Boardrooms to the Global Stage

A Computer Engineer by training, Gitil's career reads like a map of the modern digital economy. With over a decade of experience, she has spearheaded massive IT product teams and digital transformation initiatives across Spain, the Middle East, Mexico and Australia.

Also Read | Who Is Talwiinder? Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend and Punjabi Singer Known for Never Revealing His Face in Public.

However, for Gitil, leadership is about more than just successful deployments; it is about empathy.

"Leadership rooted in empathy creates lasting impact," she notes, reflecting on a career built in high-pressure global environments where clarity and human connection are often the most valuable currencies.

Redefining the Pageant Paradigm

Her decision to join Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, founded by Bharat Bhramar, marks an evolution from the corporate boardroom to a platform that celebrates "substance over stereotypes." For Gitil, the journey is deeply personal--a deliberate choice to prioritize self-care and reconnect with her creative identity.

"The pageant journey became a space of rediscovery," Gitil shared. "It reinforces my belief that women can reinvent themselves at any stage of life."

By participating, she joins a movement that gives women a space to be heard and celebrated for their authentic selves, moving beyond the superficiality often associated with the industry.

A Legacy of Resilience and Education

Gitil's path was paved in Rourkela, born to a Sindhi father and a Punjabi mother. She attributes her courage to her late father, Shri Dhruv Kumar Asnani, a journalist and entrepreneur who taught her to speak her truth. Her mother, Mrs. Kiran Chandra Asnani, a retired teacher, provided the intellectual foundation, instilling the belief that education is the ultimate tool for empowerment.

Today, Gitil balances her high-octane career with a grounded family life alongside her husband, Safal Sarangi--a Technical Director involved in Australia's major infrastructure projects. Together, they are focused on "conscious parenting," raising their children, Veer and Aarya, with a focus on social responsibility and kindness.

Strength, Travel, and Philanthropy

When she isn't leading tech teams or preparing for the stage, Gitil is a dedicated strength training enthusiast and an avid traveler. She views these not as hobbies, but as essential tools for growth--strength training builds inner discipline, while travel fosters the cultural sensitivity required of a global citizen.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)