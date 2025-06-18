New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to introduce a FASTag-based Annual Pass to ensure seamless and cost-effective travel across the country's national highways.

The FASTag-based Annual Pass will be priced at Rs 3000 and valid for one year from the date of activation or for a maximum of up to 200 trips. It will be launched on Independence Day this year.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the annual FASTag will be valid only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

"A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the Social media platform 'X'.

"This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimizing disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners," he added.

Gadkari said that the government's decision will give significant relief to people, and the toll charges on national highways that came to about Rs 10,000 earlier will now come to Rs 3,000 with the annual pass. He said one trip would mean crossing one toll and the average cost per toll will come down to Rs 15. (ANI)

