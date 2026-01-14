New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited has been named the "Proprietary Member of the Year" at the annual Energy Talk 2026 event hosted by the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX).

The prestigious award highlights GAIL's significant role in advancing India's natural gas sector through its commitment to market-based procurement and transparent trading.

Sumit Kishore, Executive Director (Marketing - Gas) at GAIL, accepted the award on behalf of the company. The honor was presented by A.K. Tiwari, a member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

During the Energy Talk forum, industry leaders and policymakers discussed the necessary enablers to establish India as a premier global gas trading hub. GAIL was specifically commended for its efforts in fostering a robust and efficient marketplace, which is essential for the country's transition toward a gas-based economy.

The Energy Talk 2026 event brought together a diverse group of public and private sector experts to deliberate on strategies for the future of the Indian energy market.

GAIL's success at the event reinforces its position as the country's leading natural gas company, dedicated to enhancing national energy security. (ANI)

