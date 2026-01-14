New Delhi, January 14: At least 22 people were killed and dozens more injured on Wednesday morning when a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand. The accident occurred at approximately 9:05 AM in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, roughly 230 kilometers (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok. The train, a special express service carrying 195 passengers, was en route from the capital to Ubon Ratchathani when the heavy machinery fell onto three of its carriages, causing a major derailment and a brief fire.

Rescue teams from across the province were deployed to the site, where several carriages lay overturned and severely damaged. Emergency workers used hydraulic cutting tools to reach passengers trapped within the twisted metal of the train.

While initial reports placed the death toll at 12, local police and the Nakhon Ratchasima Public Relations Department later confirmed that at least 22 people had died. At least 55 others were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from minor abrasions to critical trauma. Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire that broke out immediately following the impact, preventing further casualties. Pattaya Bus Crash: Bus Carrying 37 Passengers Crashes Into Pole on Highway in Thailand, 27 Russian Tourists Injured; Terrifying Videos Surface.

Thailand Train Accident

Thailand Train Accident Video

Video clip from the scene of the serious train accident today when a crane fell onto a passenger train at a construction site in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Multiple deaths reported. Video released by @PR_SRT #Thailand pic.twitter.com/AOP2Ng7ESR — Thai Train Guide (@ThaiTrainGuide) January 14, 2026

Thailand Train Accident Pics

BREAKING: Thailand, a crane fell onto a moving train, killing at least 22, per local media. Rescues ongoing; updates expected pic.twitter.com/S7eg88sScX — DisasterAlert (@DisasterAlert2) January 14, 2026

Video: Thailand Train Accident

#ThailandTrainAccident A massive construction crane collapsed onto a moving train in #Nakhon #Ratchasima, derailing it and causing multiple deaths, reports say at least 22 killed, dozens injured Heartbreaking loss during a routine journey from Bangkok. #Thailand pic.twitter.com/NStZxgaMTt — Dr. Subhash (@Subhash_LiveS) January 14, 2026

Infrastructure Project Under Scrutiny

The crane involved in the disaster was being used for the construction of a $5.4 billion high-speed rail network. This ambitious project, backed by Beijing, is intended to connect Bangkok to Kunming, China, via Laos as part of the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Witnesses and local authorities reported that the crane was lifting a section of a bridge when it collapsed. Preliminary findings from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) suggest the train may have pulled a cable connected to the crane, though investigators are still determining whether mechanical failure or operator error played a role. Sinkhole in Bangkok: Traffic Disrupted As Massive 50-Metre-Deep Sinkhole Swallows Part of Samsen Road Near Wachira Hospital in Thailand; Videos Surface.

Safety Concerns

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident. The disaster has renewed public debate regarding industrial safety standards in Thailand, where rapid infrastructure development has occasionally outpaced the enforcement of rigorous safety regulations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, rail services on the northeastern line remain suspended while heavy machinery is used to clear the tracks and recover the derailed coaches. Officials have stated that identifying the deceased and notifying their families remains the top priority.

