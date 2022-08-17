Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Galgotias University, one of India's top ranking private universities has received 'A+' accreditation from NAAC, making it the only university in Uttar Pradesh with the highest NAAC score of 3.37 out of 4 in its first accreditation cycle.

NAAC peer team visited the University recently on August 11, 12 and 13 and evaluated the performance on the basis of various parameters, including curriculum, teaching-learning methods, innovations and extensions, infrastructure, library and its facilities, students' development, university management and coordination. Based on the evaluation, the team recommended accreditation and the university was accredited with 'A+' ranking.

This university which offers more than 200 programmes in different disciplines, recently found its place in the top eight most preferred universities in India according to CUET applications. The university received a record-breaking 3 lakh+ applications this year.

"Galgotias university will carry forward the vision of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a Vishvaguru," says Dhruv Galgotia CEO of Galgotias University.

Galgotias University has an impeccable placement record and the growth of students is one of its most important missions. The focus of Galgotias University is on a low student-to-faculty ratio that promotes plenty of personal attention and mentoring opportunities, its management recently told news agencies during the university's 6th convocation in July 2022.

Its vision is to be known globally for value-based education, research, creativity, and innovation, the management added.

