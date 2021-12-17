New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a one-time opportunity for the students who want to seek admission in Masters Program in Engineering and Science field.

GATE 2022 will be conducted by the IIT Kharagpur in addition to six other IITs. This exam will be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 Feb 2022 and the results will be available by 17 March 2022.

Also Read | UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Draw Result: England to Lock Horns With Germany, Italy & Hungary, Check Full Schedule.

A large number of students work dedicatedly for this exam to get admission to their dream colleges for the Master's degree. GATE 2022 exam also requires a lot of hard work and dedication from the student's end.

Seeing today's date, one can see that there are roughly 40 days left for the GATE 2022.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From IAF Chopper Crash to Devastating COVID-19 Second Wave, Tragedies That Shook India This Year.

Students' can design a meticulous 40-days strategized roadmap to crack their GATE exam. Below is the roadmap that students can follow to excel in their GATE 2022 exam.

1. Start with the important topics

With the last 40 days for the GATE exams, students should start with the preparation of the most important topics in the first place. Students can get an idea about the important topics by going through theprevious year's papers.

This will help them to focus on the important and the scoring areas in the first place that will be very helpful to crack the GATE exam 2022.

2. Have a keen eye on syllabus and exam pattern

GATE syllabus is already released and available on the official website of the conducting body of GATE 2022. GATE syllabus has remained standard for so many years.

And students can easily grab the syllabus from the internet. GATE exam comprises the subjects and the topics that are taught to the students at the graduate level.

GATE exam will be conducted for 3 hours in which students need to attempt 65 MCQs. There will be negative marking also. For every incorrect answer, 1/3marks of the total positive marks will be deducted.

3. Design an optimal study plan

Many students have just started preparing for the GATE exam in these last few days. So, it becomes very important that the students should design an achievable and well-bifurcated study plan.

Design a study plan to cover all the major and the scoring areas. In addition to that, proper breaks at regular intervals should also be included.

4. Practice mock tests

Mock tests are a great way to help students understand their true potential. With these mock tests, students can get an idea about their preparation.

In addition to that, it will offer a great opportunity to the students to work on the weak areas.

When the students will give the full-length tests then they will also get a fair idea about the pressure they need to encounter during the exam. Students can also plan their Gate 2022 Exam with Oswaal previous year-solved question papers for GATE 2022 Exams. Students will get different learning aspects there like:

* 12 Years Solved Papers 2010-2021 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations

* 2 Sample Question Papers - Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.

* Blended Learning (Print and online support)

* Tips & Tricks to Crack the Exam in the first attempt

* GATE Qualifying Cut-offs and Highest Marks of 2021 and 2020- Steam-wise

* GATE General Aptitude 2021 to 2017 - Trend Analysis

* GATE Score Calculation

* Mind Maps and concept learnings

Here is the recommended link for previous year solved question papers for GATE examination 2022 click here https://bit.ly/3yDtAl0

Final Thoughts

Students can easily prepare for the GATE 2022 exam if a proper strategic plan is followed.

The above study roadmap can give a great opportunity to the students to show their caliber in the upcoming GATE exam. Students still have 40 days in their hands.

And even if they start their preparation now, then also they have a fair chance to score well. All the Best!!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)