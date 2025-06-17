VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Gauri Khan Designs recently unveiled its first-ever Experience Centre in Delhi with an exclusive, by-appointment-only studio -- marking a bold new chapter for the brand. The launch was an elegant, high-profile affair that brought together design aficionados for an evening as immersive as the space itself -- complete with a pecan-inspired grazing table, with American Pecans returning as the event's official nutrition partner.

Reprising their successful collaboration, first introduced at the Mumbai Gauri Khan Designs studio, American Pecans brought a fresh yet familiar sensibility to the Delhi celebration. The partnership underscored a mutual commitment to conscious luxury, wellness, and thoughtful indulgence -- elevating the evening's experience through flavor, form, and finesse.

"This space has been designed to reflect the way I like to work -- personal, immersive, and layered," said Gauri Khan, Founder and Creative Head of Gauri Khan Designs. "Having American Pecans involved in this launch felt effortless. Their presence adds warmth and wellness in a way that connects with the mood of the space."

The pecan-inspired menu was a sensorial showcase of creativity and craftsmanship. Guests were treated to an assorted cheese platter featuring whipped berry balsamic cheese, goat cheese with pecan praline, and brie with caramelised pecans and honey. Other appetizers included brie and caramelised pecan phyllo cups with hot honey, corn sliders with jalapeno pecan relish, miso mushroom and Hokkaido bites, pecan-crusted shrimp with lemon aioli, and lamb and pecan foldovers. Desserts added a decadent touch with open-face pecan macarons, dark chocolate and pecan truffles, and more -- every bite designed to complement the aesthetic spirit of the space.

"We are delighted to continue our association with Gauri Khan Designs they launch their exquisite new space in Delhi,. American Pecans, with their unique blend of taste, nutrition, and versatility, perfectly complement an event that celebrates elegance and modern living. As more Indian consumers discover their health benefits and culinary uses, demand is set to grow.

They are available on all major e-commerce platforms and with major dry fruit retailers. All consumers have to do is search for American Pecans," said Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative of the American Pecan Council..

With this unveiling, Gauri Khan Designs cements its presence in the capital -- offering Delhi a new destination for luxury interiors that are high on detail, low on noise, and rooted in individual storytelling.

About American Pecan Council:

Founded in 2016, the American Pecan Council is dedicated to showcasing the many benefits, uses, and remarkable history of America's native tree nut. With growing interest in India, the Council is committed to introducing the rich flavor and nutritional value of pecans to Indian consumers.

For more details, please visit: https://americanpecan.in/

