Veteran actress Indira Kaur, famously known as Indira Billi, died in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. She was 88. The date and cause of death of the actress is not known. Her family released details of her prayer meet, which was held on June 16. The statement read: “In loving memory of a Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother. With profound grief we share the demise of our beloved, Mrs Indira Mehra. To honour and cherish her life, a prayer meeting will be conducted on Monday. Your presence and prayers would mean a lot to us in this difficult time.” Indira Billi was renowned for her work in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Let us know more about the actress. Pushpalatha Dies at 87 in Chennai: Veteran Actress and Wife of AVM Rajan Was Known for Her Roles in ‘Naanum Oru Penn’, ‘Karpooram’, ‘Deivapiravi’ and More.

Who Was Indira Billi?

Born on August 6, 1936, as Indira Kaur, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, in present-day Pakistan, her family moved to Kanpur in UP during the Partition of India in 1947. They went on to settle in Bombay (Mumbai), Maharashtra, in 1952. According to information on Indira Billi, she approached film studios for work in Mumbai. She was appreciated for her grace, beauty and mesmerising blue eyes, and landed film roles. Her stage name was changed to Indira Billi, as there was an existing actress known as Indira Bansal in Hindi cinema. The legend goes that she was named Indira Billi (cat) after her blue eyes. Malayalam Actress Meena Ganesh, 81, Passes Away at a Hospital in Kerala.

Actress Indira Billi Passes Away - Family Releases Statement

Actress Indira Billi's family statement after her demise (Photo Credit: Mehra Family)

Indira Billi Movies

Indira Billi worked in at least 25 films in the Hindi/Urdu languages in supporting roles and at least 16 films in Punjabi in major roles. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film Rangeela in 1953, just a year after her family settled in Mumbai. She was reportedly given a break by actor-director Bhagwan Dada. However, some reports say she debuted in the 1950 mythological film Shri Ganesh Mahima, directed by the pioneering Homi Wadia. Starring in Chakradhari (1954), Indira was also seen in the Raj Kapoor film Shree 420 (1955). Indira Billi was seen in Hindi films in supporting roles and the role of a vamp. Her other films include Faraar, Milaap and Jawab (all 1955), Basant Bahar (1956), Yahudi (1958), Asli-Naqli (1962), Meri Surat Teri Ankhen (1963), Do Dil (1965), Mere Huzoor (1968). Indira Billi starred in leading roles in Punjabi films, with the 1960 movies such as Kiklee, Yamla Jatt and Do Lacchian. She was Sassi Punnu (1965), Shehar Di Kudi (1966), and Dupatta (1970). Indira Billi was also known for action stunt films like Jungle Ki Duniya (1959) and CID Agent 302 (1968).

Indira Billi Biography 'The Forgotten Star of Hindi Cinema' - Watch Video:

Indira Billi Husband

Indira Billi was married to Shiv Kumar Mehra, whose family owned the Kumar Talkies in Delhi. She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren.

May her soul rest in peace.

