Business News | Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited Corporate Performance & Strategic Partnership Update May 2026

VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 13: Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited (NSE: GRCL) (INE0LVM01018) has delivered a landmark performance for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, characterized by a significant strategic pivot toward high-margin engineering solutions.

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Key Operational Highlights (FY26)

- Railway Dominance: GRCL is a Class 1 Supplier to Indian Railways, manufacturing 65 out of 75 required rubber products per coach. - Innovation: Launched fire-retardant Silicon Mobile holders for Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat coaches. - Strategic Order: Secured a ₹1.2 Cr order from BEML, establishing a critical vendor code for future growth. - Promoter Confidence: Management has increased the promoter stake to 74.06%, reflecting strong conviction in the company's trajectory. Strategic Entry: KSRTC Partnership

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GRCL achieved a major milestone by becoming an Official Vendor for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and will be supplying high-grade Rubber Glazing EPDM, essential for sealing and insulation in public transport vehicles such as buses. This signifies the company's successful entry into the state-run transport segment.

Future Growth Levers

GRCL is preparing for a 2027 export entry facilitated by the India-EU FTA (zero-duty access). Key upcoming sectors include Bridge Pads, Solar, and specialized Dairy Industry seals (EU Food-grade).

Management Perspective

Mr. Shilp Chotai, GRCL's Managing Director commented "GRCL delivered a strong FY26 performance driven by its strategic focus on high-margin engineering and specialized rubber solutions, reporting Total Income of ₹41.82 crore and nearly doubling PAT to ₹5.59 crore, while EBITDA margins expanded by 629 bps to 21.11%. As a Class 1 Supplier to the Indian Railways manufacturing 65 out of 75 rubber components used in a single coach, including fire-retardant products for Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat coaches, the Company continues to strengthen its position in the transportation segment. Further expanding its footprint, GRCL has become an official vendor for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), securing a ₹1.29 crore order for EPDM rubber glazing solutions, which validates the Company's technical capabilities and commitment to "Safety through Innovation." Alongside recent developments such as the ₹1.2 crore BEML order and ongoing R&D into EU food-grade seals, the Company remains well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities across railways, public transport, smart metering, and export markets, supported by favorable industry tailwinds and increased promoter confidence reflected in a 74.06% stakeholding."

About Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited

Incorporated in 2022 and headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited is a specialized manufacturer and trader of high-quality rubber products that serve as critical components for railway, industrial, automobile, and architectural applications.

The company is a key producer of EPDM rubber profiles, Neoprene rubber, Sponge rubber, and Automobile rubber profiles which are essential materials used for sealing and insulation. Its product portfolio caters to multiple sectors, including automotive, railways, and the smart meter industry.

With manufacturing facilities in Faridabad, brands like "GOYAL" and "Elements India," and a recent capacity expansion to meet growing demand, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals continues to drive value through precision manufacturing, durability, and operational excellence.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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