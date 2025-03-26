New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): GE Aerospace has delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1A fight jet, the company said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday (March 25), we were excited to deliver the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to our valued customer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1A fight jet," the company added.

According to a blog on the company's website, the F404-IN20 engine is a tailored design for India's single-engine fighter with the highest thrust within the F404 family and a higher-flow fan, unique single-crystal turbine blades, and numerous special components.

The F404 engine is one of the most successful in military aviation history, powers thousands of combat aircraft worldwide, as per GE Aerospace.

The American aircraft engine supplier further added that GE Aerospace, by 2016, had fulfilled its commitment to HAL and delivered 65 F404-IN20 engines for the Tejas LCA. With no additional engine orders on the horizon, the production line for F404-IN20 was shut down. However, when HAL ordered an additional 99 engines in 2021 for the Tejas Mk1A LCA, our team began the complex task of restarting the F404-IN20 production line, which had been dormant for five years, and re-engaging the engine's global supply chain, the company added.

GE Aerospace and Tejas teams collaborated closely for several years to customize it for the needs of Indian Air Force.

The company added that F404 has demonstrated that it is an excellent fit for the Tejas LCA.

On its first test flight in 2008, the aircraft climbed to numerous mission altitudes and achieved Mach 1.1 speed, as per the company.

"This week's first engine delivery is a testament to what we have accomplished with HAL over the past 40 years, and a symbol of our combined potential to ensure a strong future for India's military," the company said.

"It is an important milestone in our 40-year relationship with HAL and in our efforts to ensure a strong future for India's military by developing next-generation fighters while enhancing the country's defense manufacturing capabilities," the American aircraft engine supplier added.

GE Aerospace has a strong history of military jet propulsion collaboration in India.

After collaborating with the Aeronautical Development Agency in the 1980s, GE Aerospace's F404-IN20 engine was selected for the single-engine Tejas in 2004. This was an important breakthrough for both India and GE Aerospace, the company said. (ANI)

