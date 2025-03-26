New Delhi, March 26: Nothing Phone 3 is expected to soon launch in the next few months. After delaying its launch for over a year, the company is now anticipated to release the new smartphone in the coming months. Following the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro in India, the smartphone maker is now reportedly preparing to introduce its Phone 3 model.

The company has not confirmed the launch date yet. As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 launch is expected in July 2025. The smartphone is anticipated to introduce new features and specifications while maintaining its transparent back design. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Phone 3 may come with an upgraded camera and enhanced performance compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2. Nothing Phone 3 price in India might be around INR 45,000 and INR 50,000.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. The smartphone may support a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Phone 3 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, it may offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in China in April 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications, Features and India Launch Details.

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a triple camera setup, which may include a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone may be equipped with a 32MP front camera that may support 4K recording. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be equipped with either a 5300mAh or 5000mAh battery. It may also support 50W fast charging and 20W wireless charging.

