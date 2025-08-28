BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Fans of India's iconic online game - BGMI, can unlock today's exclusive reward, the Rock Star Backpack. With its striking design, this backpack is perfect for those who want their presence felt both in battle and in the spotlight. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions. Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels. Redeem Codes:1. EJZBZ6XCTKHMJ6EN2. EJZCZE6WDHCDBEUD3. EJZDZJ6TP95A9UGH4. EJZEZQ56T7UQG4S95. EJZFZURN6DA96H8A6. EJZGZPADUKSPU7VJ7. EJZHZBFBMGS9GWPD8. EJZIZRJGU5TJN3RM9. EJZJZQ6W6PK6N5N910. EJZKZDCPWAKEB4MP11. EJZLZV6DRKRCUTMN12. EJZMZ7B349HHK8TE13. EJZNZ7FGBPEXSGJJ14. EJZOZW8FVQHV6KDU15. EJZPZ5B93WK77U9J16. EJZQZJTRD78EPQ7T17. EJZRZ7S9WWPA3TNP18. EJZVZG3P99WNXQEJ19. EJZTZD9UFM69T9UK20. EJZUZGAQ8A4NQUUH21. EJZBAZA8VR5RVJGU22. EJZBBZM3KKSGUUPU23. EJZBCZRWTAGTMGVS24. EJZBDZJQSD4FSSD925. EJZBEZPAUCCA35PH26. EJZBFZDKJ3XFECHB27. EJZBGZSJ5U4T39SV28. EJZBHZ5XVD3V89CK29. EJZBIZP7XE9WRREN30. EJZBJZGVFUVRXR7X31. EJZBKZGAR73BMBWX32. EJZBLZ4G9CBHMPVB33. EJZBMZKV7WWTBD4G34. EJZBNZFBD4USVHUR35. EJZBOZHPB9E7SGHB36. EJZBPZ4MH5K3JKUW37. EJZBQZSMGR56J4F438. EJZBRZGQXAWR5WKP39. EJZBVZDD6X58X4PV40. EJZBTZWKWX9KARBH41. EJZBUZ4ADXT3M48D42. EJZCAZG8S6RGV6J443. EJZCBZ58TC9CTAUM44. EJZCCZXA3NFTXCJC45. EJZCDZA3BCP75KX446. EJZCEZJ6DE986VEM47. EJZCFZJWJ3EGSKSH48. EJZCGZ9REFRBN9HC49. EJZCHZ7RHDEKJHHK50. EJZCIZGH79A7QG5H Steps to redeem:Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem- Step 2: Enter your Character ID- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis- A user cannot redeem a code twice- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message- Each user account can redeem only one code per day- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

