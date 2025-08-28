New Delhi, August 28: TVS Motor Company has launched its new-gen electric scooter, the TVS Orbiter, loaded with several features that consider the safety and riding experience of the riders. Despite all the offerings, the company has kept the TVS Orbiter price in India under INR 1 lakh, beating the competition in the segment. The Orbiter comes with a minimalist design and offers a modern feel to young customers.

The TVS Orbiter electric scooter design appears to be inspired by the TVS iQube and improved for riders who need more features, longer range, and an efficient battery pack. During the launch event, TVS Motor Company did not reveal the models' fast-charging capabilities; however, it showcased all the features that come with the two-wheeler. TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Price and Specifications Revealed at Official Launch Event in India.

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched in India

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Price in India,

TVS has launched its Orbiter electric scooter in India at INR 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). This e-scooter price is effective post PM E-Drive incentive.

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Specifications and Features

TVS Orbiter comes with segment-leading specifications and features. Its minimalist design is complemented by Crystal LED headlamps, front and rear combination lights, and Orbiter badging. The TVS Orbiter e-scooter has an 845mm long flat-form seat, 14-inch front alloy wheels, 12-inch rear wheels, and a 34-litre boot space that can fit up to two helmets, said TVS.

In terms of features, TVS Orbiter has a USB-charging port, Bluetooth, an easy access box, automated hill hold assist, regen and two modes - City and Eco (as per the launch video). Additionally, the electric scooter offers features like TPMS, cruise control, Bluetooth connected cluster, reverse mode and reverse parking assist, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, battery charging status and also shows distance to empty. It also has TRIP, ODO and DTE indicators.

The TVS Orbiter electric scooter shows battery charging status and sends essential safety alerts to riders via the TVS Connect App. It shows vehicle health status, scooter's live location, nearby charging station, and remote battery percentage and offers anti-theft or towing alerts, time and geo-fencing alerts, crash and fall SOS call indications, and OTA update indications. The company said the scooter was designed with the best aerodynamics for the rider and pillion, offering an upright handlebar and elbow room with an ideal back posture. TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine-Inspired Bike Launched in India.

The Indian two-wheeler company has added a 3.1kWh battery pack to the TVS Orbiter electric scooter, which offers up to 158 km range on a single charge.

