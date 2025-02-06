General Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.; an Indian company based out of Mumbai Finalizes $1 Billion MOU with Minister of Telecommunications

New Delhi [India], February 6: Democratic Republic of Congo -- General Technologies India Private Limited, a leading technology solutions provider, proudly announces the successful finalization of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) worth $1 billion USD between its Managing Director, Aneesahmed Kagzi & Executive Director Mirza Muhammad Amir and the Minister of Telecommunications of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), H.E.M. Augustine Kibassa-Maliba.

The MOU is exclusive to GT with an advisory position in the Ministry of Telecommunication. Visas, Government offices and land will be provided by the Government to enable GT to deliver the projects by December 31st 2028. This transformative projects, spearheaded by Mirza, aims to revolutionize the telecommunications infrastructure in the DRC through:

1. The establishment of 3 state-of-the-art data centers to bolster the country's digital capabilities.

2. The development of satellite infrastructure to enhance connectivity across remote and underserved regions.

3. The expansion of 3G and 4G networks ensuring widespread access to modern technologies.

4. Laying of 38000 Kms of Fiber Optic cables. General Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. is the first Indian company to sign the MOU of this magnitude.

General Technologies is focused on delivering cutting edge technologies across the Middle East, Africa and United States of America. They currently have offices in India, UAE and USA. With the signing of the Project in DRC, GT will be establishing its first office in Africa. Middle East and Africa businesses is headed by the Executive Director Mirza Muhammad Amir. Mirza possess a wealth of experience in the region. Omar Kagzi & Sarah Kagzi will be focused in the United States of America, delivering the technology capabilities of GT.

