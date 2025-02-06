Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali's Jurassic World Rebirth is brimming with a mix of both familiar and brand-new dinosaurs, making it a thrilling addition to the franchise. The film picks up five years after Jurassic World Dominion, focusing on a fresh set of characters as humanity works to harness the DNA of three colossal dinosaurs to potentially unlock cures for human diseases. While the film centres on these enormous creatures, it also promises a variety of prehistoric species, from terrifying land dwellers to awe-inspiring sea and air predators. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer Reactions: Netizens Give Thumbs Up to Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali’s Movie, Call It ‘A Must-Watch’.

Check out the 7 Dinosaurs and hybrids in Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali's film. check it out. With this exciting line-up, Jurassic World Rebirth is set to deliver the largest and most diverse array of dinosaurs yet, offering something for everyone. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey Brave an Uncharted Island Filled With Deadlier Dinosaurs (Watch Video).

Mosasaurus

Mosasaurus(Photo Credits: Screenrant)

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Tyrannosaurus Rex (Phot Credits: Screenrant)

Dilophosaurus

Dilophosaurus (Photo Credits: Screenrant)

New Hybrid Dinosaur

New Hybrid Dinosaur (Photo Credits: Screenrant)

Velociraptor

Velociraptor (Photo Credits: Screenrant)

Quetzalcoatlus

Quetzalcoatlus (Photo Credits: Screenrant)

Titanosaurus

Titanosaurus (Photo Credits: Screenrant)

Dinosaurs, Drama, and a Star-Studded Cast: Meet the Crew of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

Scarlett Johansson’s bringing her A-game as Zora Bennett, a badass covert ops expert on a high-risk mission involving giant dinosaurs. She’s joined by Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis and Mahershala Ali as the leader Duncan Kincaid. Plus, the cast is packed with talent—Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and more bringing the heat!

