New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/SRV): UK's premium sports supplement brand, Genetic Nutrition, has launched its high-quality health and wellness segment in India. Founded by international superbike racer Sandesh Prasannakumar, the brand is dedicated to providing the highest quality supplements to Indians.

Genetic Nutrition is well known for providing premium supplements to athletes and fitness enthusiasts in the UK. Sandesh's passion for fitness and his experiences as an athlete inspired him to create a range of supplements that would help others achieve their health and fitness goals.

The brand's range of supplements includes protein powders, amino acids, and vitamins formulated using best-in-class ingredients for maximum effectiveness. The health and wellness segment consists of supplements that support joint health, digestive health, immune system function, and more.

What sets Genetic Nutrition apart from other supplement brands is its commitment to transparency and quality control. The brand conducts independent lab tests on every batch of supplements to ensure purity, potency, and accuracy giving customers confidence that they are getting exactly what is listed on the label, with no harmful contaminants or additives.

Genetic Nutrition's entry into the Indian market is a significant development for fitness enthusiasts and athletes across the country. With the brand's focus on quality and transparency, Indian customers can now access supplements that are on par with the best in the world.

Sandesh Prasannakumar spoke about his vision for Genetic Nutrition and his excitement about launching in India. He said, "I am extremely passionate about fitness and nutrition, and I believe that everyone should have access to high-quality supplements that can help them achieve their health and fitness goals. With Genetic Nutrition, I wanted to create a brand that people could trust, with products that were backed by science and formulated using the best possible ingredients."

Sandesh's commitment to quality is reflected in every aspect of Genetic Nutrition, from the ingredients used in each product to the rigorous testing process. This dedication to excellence has helped Genetic Nutrition become a trusted brand, and the brand is poised to make an impact in India.

Genetic Nutrition's range of supplements is formulated to support the growing interest in health and fitness among Indians. With more and more people adopting active lifestyles, there is a greater need for quality supplements that can support their fitness journeys.

Overall, Genetic Nutrition's launch in India is a welcome development for anyone serious about their health and fitness. With its range of high-quality supplements, commitment to transparency and quality control, and dedication to sustainability, Genetic Nutrition is well-positioned to become a leading brand in India's growing health and wellness market. If you are looking for supplements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, be sure to check out Genetic Nutrition's range of products.

For more information, please visit: www.geneticnutrition.in

