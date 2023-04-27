New Delhi, April 27 : Maruti Suzuki India has been known to be preparing to launch its new MPV model based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Now, the company has confirmed that the all-new premium MPV is really on its way to hit the Indian auto market.

The launch timeline of new upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV has also come into the light. We already know a lot of the other details about this all-new MPV, owing to its existing fully Japanese twin. Let’s take brief look at all the details. Maruti Suzuki FRONX Official Prices Announced; Variant-Wise Price, Specs, Features All Explained Here.

Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV: Only A Rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, Or More?

As already mention, the upcoming premium MPV model from the house of Maruti Suzuki will essentially be a twin of the Toyota Innova Hycross, and a result of the Maruti-Toyota partnership in India. BMW Revises X3 SUV Range To Comply With New Emission Norms; Here’s All the Key Details.

However, it is to be noted the upcoming Maruti MPV will not just be a rebadged Hycross, but it will be a distinctive product that will look and feel all new, but nonetheless share a lot with the Innova Hycross. It will be also built not at Maruti Suzuki’s plant at Toyota's Bidadi manufacturing facility similar to the Grand Vitara SUV.

It is interesting to note that this will be the first Toyota vehicle that will be rebadged as a Maruti Suzuki model in India, as it has been the other way around since the beginning of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership back in 2017.

Till now, Maruti Suzuki monikers such as the now discontinued Vitara Brezza and the Baleno were rebadged with mild changes as the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Glanza in the Indian auto market (Starlet in South Africa), respectively. The new-gen Ciaz, Baleno, Ertiga and Celerio are also sold rebadged as Toyota models in some international car markets. However, in the European car market, the Toyota RAV-4 and the Toyota Corolla Wagon, are rebadged and are on sale as the Suzuki A-Cross and the Swace, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV - Design, Platform, Powertrains, Launch Timeline:

Coming back to the upcoming Hycross-based Maruti Suzuki premium MPV, it will be sold through the premium Nexa dealership outlets as a flagship model across India.

We expect the Maruti Suzuki MPV will look distinctively different than the Toyota Innova Hycross, especially in terms of the front fascia and also most of the rear end. Being a premium model, it is expected to come with suave styling and bold chrome finished elements.

The cabin is also likely to come with a handful of changes such as upholstery and colour-scheme. Nevertheless, the features, safety and powertrains will be mostly shared by the two MPV models, just like the underpinnings.

The new Maruti MPV will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-C architecture, while the Innova Hycross’ naturally aspirated petrol and strong hybrid petrol powertrains will be doing the duty under the hood of upcoming Maruti MPV.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki premium MPV model will go be unveiled in the Indian auto market by July 2023, and its official market launch will happen within a few months’ time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).