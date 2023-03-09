Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): To help borrowers get a loan against their gold jewellery, Bajaj Finserv offers gold loans starting just 0.83 per cent per month. These loans range from Rs. 5,000 to Rs 2 crore and can be availed by pledging 22-karat gold jewellery.

Borrowers are free to use the loan amount to manage almost any planned or unplanned expense such as a medical expense, the cost of a home renovation project, or even a business requirement.

Also Read | Adenovirus Scare in West Bengal: NCPCR Team in State To Review Situation.

Since the gold jewellery serves as collateral, the interest rate on the loan is typically lower than that on an unsecured loan. This is one of the main reasons why gold loans more popular than credit cards or unsecured loans. Interest rates on gold loans from Bajaj Finserv start at 0.83 per cent per month.

Here are some of the features that make the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan a great choice for borrowers:

Also Read | Bayern Munich Eliminate Lionel Messi’s PSG to Progress Into UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinals.

- Easy eligibility parameters

A Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan has basic eligibility requirements. Anyone who is an Indian citizen and is between the ages of 21 to 70 can apply for a gold loan. Borrowers just need to provide the necessary KYC documents, like Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driver's licence.

- Convenient repayment options

Borrowers have multiple tenure options to manage their loan repayment. They have the option to pay interest on a monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis. With the part-release facility offered by Bajaj Finserv, borrowers can also get back a part of their pledged gold jewellery by repaying the same amount before the end of their loan tenure.

- Transparent asset evaluation

Bajaj Finserv has a transparent evaluation process to determine the value of the pledged gold jewellery. All gold jewellery is tested with top-grade karat metres to ensure that buyers receive maximum value for their gold. As an added safety measure, the gold jewellery pledged as collateral is stored in secure vaults under 24/7 surveillance. Bajaj Finserv also offers a free insurance of the pledged gold jewellery.

- No part-prepayment or foreclosure fee

Borrowers can also repay a part of their loan in advance or pay the entire amount at no extra charges. This further reduces the overall loan servicing expenditure.

- Free online EMI calculator

The Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan EMI calculator lets borrowers estimate their loan amount based on the weight and purity of their gold jewellery. Before opting for a loan, they can assess how much interest will be charged and how to plan their repayment.

How to apply for a gold loan from Bajaj Finserv

Borrowers can walk into a Bajaj Finserv branch near them or apply online, from the comfort of their home, by visiting the Bajaj Finserv website and following these simple steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page.

Step 2: Select and open the online application form.

Step 3: Fill in your first and last name as it appears on your PAN Card.

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application.

Step 6: Set up your appointment at the nearest gold loan branch office, from the options displayed to you, and bring your gold jewellery there in person for evaluation.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a gold loan today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)