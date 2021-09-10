Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Customers can shop for the latest Samsung tablet easily, and affordably, on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

With EMIs for these feature-rich devices starting at just Rs. 3,000 per month, shoppers can affordably own the best technology without exceeding their budget.

Smart devices are extremely useful tools, and tablets are the next step ahead, offering the same capabilities, but on a bigger form factor. Shoppers looking to get these smart devices can find the best models from top brands like Samsung on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Customers can find a Samsung tablet at EMI Store that suits their need, and in an affordable price range, which varies from Rs. 19,999 to Rs. 83,999. Here are some of the top models listed on the EMI Store, along with the EMI amount.

Top Samsung tablet models on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32 GB Gray on EMIs starting Rs. 3,000

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Black on EMIs starting Rs. 3,334

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Angora Blue on EMIs starting Rs.4,667

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi 128GB Mystic Black on EMIs starting Rs. 12,000

Samsung Tab S7 Plus LTE 128 GB Mystic Silver on EMIs starting Rs.13,334

Here are 4 quick and easy steps to shop online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Step 1: Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

Step 2: Add the Samsung tablet to the cart and select the repayment tenor.

Step 3: Enter the required personal and shipping details.

Step 4: Click on 'Generate OTP', input the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and click on submit.

Upon completing this process, the Samsung tablet will be delivered within 24 hours*. On the EMI Store, shoppers can also buy other electronic appliances, home furnishing, fitness equipment and audio devices.

Certain products like a few Samsung tablet models can also qualify for zero down payment, ensuring maximum affordability when shopping online.

*Terms and Conditions apply

