Mumbai, September 10: In a tragic incident, a man in Mumbai was run over by a train while he was crossing the railway track to meet his wife on the other side of the railway station. Reports inform that the incident took place at Goregaon station on September 6 when the man allegedly took the shortcut. According to a report by TOI, the 30-year-old man, identified as Pratik Bisen, was run over by a train, GRP officials said.

The victim, who hailed from Gondia, got off at Goregaon to meet his wife who works at a hospital there. As soon as the incident was reported, an accidental death report was recorded by Borivli GRP. The report informs that the deceased took a shortcut across the tracks which leads to outside the station, instead of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) there. RPF Personnel in Maharashtra Saves Passenger From Running Over by Train at Kalyan Railway Station; Watch Video.

Thinking that he would save time and reach the other side quickly, the man began crossing the tracks, but unfortunately, he was it by train. The incident took place around 7 pm on September 6. The report informs that the man was hospitalised but later succumbed to injuries.

Earlier this month on September 1, four people, including three women, came under the wheels of the Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Express while crossing a railway track in Chakradharpur in Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. All four, residents of Tilangjori village in Seraikela-Kharswan district, were returning home after visiting a bank when the incident took place in the afternoon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2021 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).